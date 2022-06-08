No Stuart Hogg or Finn Russell in Scotland squad for South America tour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
No Stuart Hogg or Finn Russell in Scotland squad for South America tour

By Press Association
June 8 2022, 11.14am
Stuart Hogg misses out for Scotland (Mike Egerton/PA)
Stuart Hogg misses out for Scotland (Mike Egerton/PA)

Captain Stuart Hogg and talisman Finn Russell have been left out of Scotland’s 40-man squad for their summer tour to South America.

The pair have played a lot of rugby over the past year and were part of the British and Irish Lions squad last summer.

However, both were also among a group of six players involved in a disciplinary issue following the Italy match in the Six Nations in March, which raised questions over whether Hogg would retain the captaincy going forward.

Italy v Scotland – Guinness Six Nations – Stadio Olimpico
Finn Russell will not be travelling to South America with Scotland (Mike Egerton/PA)

Edinburgh lock Grant Gilchrist has been named skipper for the upcoming tour, which will include an ‘A’ match against Chile later this month and three Tests against Argentina in July.

Chris Harris, who was also part of the British and Irish Lions set-up last year, is not in the squad, but fellow Lions Hamish Watson, Ali Price, Duhan van der Merwe and Zander Fagerson have all been included by Gregor Townsend.

Scott Cummings, Rory Darge, Matt Fagerson, Rory Sutherland and Jamie Bhatti are all back in the squad after injury, while Jonny Gray is also involved after missing the majority of the Six Nations.

Edinburgh trio Ben Muncaster, Glen Young and Matt Currie, along with London Irish’s Kyle Rowe and Glasgow duo Murphy Walker and Ollie Smith are the uncapped players who have been selected.

