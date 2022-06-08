5 key talking points ahead of Northern Ireland’s Nations League tie with Kosovo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
5 key talking points ahead of Northern Ireland’s Nations League tie with Kosovo

By Press Association
June 8 2022, 11.32am
Northern Ireland are looking for a Nations League win (Brian Lawless/PA)
Northern Ireland are looking for a Nations League win (Brian Lawless/PA)

Northern Ireland head to Pristina to take on Kosovo on Thursday night needing to change their narrative around their flailing Nations League campaign.

Sunday’s poor goalless draw in Cyprus means Ian Baraclough’s men have taken only one point from their opening two games in a group they entered as top seeds.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the key talking points ahead of the match.

Pressure growing

Ian Baraclough file photo
Ian Baraclough has faced questions over how much progress Northern Ireland have made on his watch (Brian Lawless/PA)

Northern Ireland fans have always backed their team through thick and thin, but sections of the crowd greeted the final whistle with boos in both the 1-0 home defeat to Greece and the 0-0 draw in Cyprus. Baraclough came into these four fixtures talking of targeting 12 points, but now he is in dire need of a win just to stem the growing frustration. If Northern Ireland return to Windsor Park for Sunday’s match against Cyprus still without three points on the board, the tension could be huge.

Is there progress?

Baraclough faced questions in Larnaca on whether he has taken Northern Ireland forward. With only three wins in 18 competitive matches, it is a fair question. The 51-year-old has given 13 players their senior debuts in his two years in charge and can claim to have significantly widened the pool of talent available to Northern Ireland. But equally, during this trip, he has frequently referred to the significant number of players absent for one reason or another – suggesting he believes Northern Ireland are still reliant on their core group.

Positive message

Baraclough has emphasised the need to retain a positive outlook, saying negativity will only breed more negativity. He has reiterated his message to players that it is OK to make mistakes as long as they immediately pick themselves back up. Of course, there could be no more positive message in Pristina than three points.

Lucky 13?

The draw in Larnaca means Northern Ireland are now 12 games without a win in the history of the Nations League, a record which is a constant source of conversation – prior to the match in Cyprus goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell told the IFA’s own social media channels it was “somewhat embarrassing”. Having suffered relegation to League C, Northern Ireland came into the group believing they could target top spot and a European qualifying play-off place, but those hopes are already hanging by a thread.

Rotate again?

Northern Ireland v Greece – UEFA Nations League – Group 2 – Windsor Park
Kyle Lafferty played the full 90 minutes in Cyprus (Brian Lawless/PA)

Baraclough made four changes in Cyprus and there will surely be more to come in Pristina. The question most fans are asking is, who will start up front – many of them have been wanting to see Kyle Lafferty partnered with Shayne Lavery since the start of the group, but bar the last 10 minutes in Larnaca, they have not been on the pitch at the same time. Given Lafferty played the full 90 minutes in Cyprus, it is unlikely he starts against Kosovo.

