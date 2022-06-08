Kelty Hearts appoint John Potter as their new manager By Press Association June 8 2022, 12.20pm John Potter is Kelty Hearts’ new boss (Alan Rennie/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up John Potter has been appointed as Kelty Hearts’ new manager. The 42-year-old succeeds Kevin Thomson, who quit the newly-promoted cinch League One side last week. Potter had a spell in charge of Dunfermline in 2015 before becoming assistant to Jack Ross at Sunderland and then Hibernian. He recently had a spell coaching with Queen’s Park. A Kelty statement read: “John is a young and hungry coach who is determined to bring more success to the football club. “His values and ambition align with the club and we welcome John to Kelty Hearts.” Kelty go into League One on a high after back-to-back promotions from the Lowland League and then League Two, which they won by 21 points in the season just finished. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Kelty Hearts confirm appointment of John Potter as manager I’m excited to extend – Jen Beattie signs new deal at Arsenal Kelty Hearts set to announce ex-Dunfermline boss John Potter as their new manager John Stones: Harry Maguire should be proud of how he’s handled ‘harsh’ criticism