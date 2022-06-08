Gary Bowyer appointed Dundee manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gary Bowyer appointed Dundee manager

By Press Association
June 8 2022, 3.18pm
Gary Bowyer has quickly found himself a new managerial role after he was sacked by Salford last month (Mike Egerton/PA)
Gary Bowyer has quickly found himself a new managerial role after he was sacked by Salford last month (Mike Egerton/PA)

Dundee have turned to experienced manager Gary Bowyer in their efforts to secure an instant return to the cinch Premiership.

The Dens Park club decided against renewing the contract of Mark McGhee last month following the club’s relegation to the Championship.

A near month-long managerial search has now ended with the appointment of Bowyer, who was sacked by Sky Bet League Two club Salford in May. Billy Barr will join the new Dark Blues boss in Scotland.

Recently appointed technical director Gordon Strachan told the club’s website: “It’s great to have Gary at the club.

“He is someone who ticked all the boxes during the process and that we feel can really drive the club forward. Now is the time for everyone to pull together and get right behind the manager and the team for the new season.”

Managing director John Nelms added: “At the start of the process, we set out with a job description and list of desired attributes that we wanted in a manager.

“It has taken time and patience along the way but we have brought someone in that ticked all of the boxes. It’s an exciting time for the club and we are looking forward to working with Gary and Billy.”

