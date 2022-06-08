Ollie Robinson set to miss next three Tests amid ongoing fitness battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Ollie Robinson set to miss next three Tests amid ongoing fitness battle

By Press Association
June 8 2022, 4.24pm
Ollie Robinson faces an extended lay-off (Jason O’Brien/PA)
Ollie Robinson faces an extended lay-off (Jason O’Brien/PA)

England expect to be without seamer Ollie Robinson for at least the next three Tests after failing to get to the bottom of his back injury.

Robinson has not played for his country since the Ashes ended in January and was unavailable throughout the subsequent Test tour of the West Indies with back spasms.

The issues have followed him into the summer, along with a dental problem and a positive case of Covid-19, and it is understood the most recent scan proved inconclusive.

The Sussex pace bowler, who saw his fitness and conditioning habits publicly criticised in Australia, has had an injection to ease the discomfort and is expected to be missing from action for another three weeks at least.

Robinson made his last appearance in Hobart in January.
Robinson made his last appearance in Hobart in January (Jason O’Brien/PA)

Having already been left out of this week’s second Test against New Zealand at Trent Bridge, he is not likely to be fit for the series finale at Headingley or the one-off Test against India at Edgbaston in early July.

There have been a spate of stress fractures among England bowlers in recent months, with the likes of Jofra Archer, Saqib Mahmood, Matt Fisher, Olly Stone, Tash Farrant and Sam Curran all suffering, but Robinson is not thought to have a similar diagnosis.

If his recovery goes well, there are still three home Test matches against South Africa to aim for between August 17 and September 12.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier