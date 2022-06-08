Goalkeeper Elliot Parish urges St Johnstone to go back to the drawing board

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Goalkeeper Elliot Parish urges St Johnstone to go back to the drawing board

By Press Association
June 8 2022, 4.42pm
St Johnstone goalkeeper Elliot Parish has signed a new deal (Andrew Milligan/PA)
St Johnstone goalkeeper Elliot Parish has signed a new deal (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Elliot Parish believes St Johnstone have to go back to the drawing board as he signed a new one-year contract with the Perth club.

The 32-year-old, understudy to Zander Clark last season, pledged his future with Saints until the summer of 2023.

Parish made seven cinch Premiership appearances in a season which saw Callum Davidson’s side survive the threat of relegation by beating Inverness in the play-off final, after winning the two domestic cup competitions the previous year.

The former Blackpool, Colchester and Dundee player told Saints’ official website: “I spoke with the manager numerous times and Paul Mathers (goalkeeping coach); I’m looking forward to being part of a new dressing room next year.

“The decision to stay was down to both myself and the club. We had a tough year last year and we have to make sure next season is better.

“Last season was probably the longest season I have ever been a part of, spanning over 11 months in the end.

“Obviously, it was very disappointing where we ended up. Yes, we were successful staying up but it’s not a game you want to be involved in.

“This year it is very much back to the drawing board and aiming for the top six and some good cup runs again.

“You look at the likes of Liam Craig, it’s gutting to see him retire especially with the career he had and what he could probably still give.

“There is going to be a lot of new faces in the dressing room. I’ve been here for three years now and I have grown to love the club.

“We still have a good nucleus of a squad here with the likes of Stevie May, Murray Davidson and Liam Gordon and David Wotherspoon.

“It will now be a case of welcoming any new faces that come in.”

