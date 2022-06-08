Henry Arundell: Nerves over entering England’s big dog zone eased in pub session

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Henry Arundell: Nerves over entering England’s big dog zone eased in pub session

By Press Association
June 8 2022, 5.34pm
Henry Arundell is enjoying a stunning debut season (Nigel French/PA)
Henry Arundell is enjoying a stunning debut season (Nigel French/PA)

Henry Arundell has revealed that his nerves over entering England’s “big dog zone” were eased during a pub session with Ellis Genge and Marcus Smith.

Arundell was called up by Eddie Jones for the first time a fortnight ago following a series of dynamic displays for London Irish and England Under-20s, highlighted by a series of stunning tries.

The 19-year-old full-back’s exploits saw him crowned the Gallagher Premiership’s breakthrough player of the season on Tuesday night and he could make his senior international debut against the Barbarians at Twickenham on June 19.

Entering the England camp for the first time a fortnight ago was a daunting experience, yet he soon felt comfortable amid a concerted effort from Jones’ squad to make newcomers feel at home.

“I was very nervous at first. Most guys who do go in feel like that,” Arundell said.

“But a lot of players were very welcoming, more welcoming than I thought they would be, to be honest.

“You are going into the big dog zone and you think everyone will be horrible, but they are a great group of guys and are really looking after me.

“We went to the pub on the Sunday and I sat with Ellis and Marcus and they were both really good to me, having a chat and calming the nerves.

“Being called up by England is the kind of thing you dream about. It sounds like a cliche, but it’s true.

“To get it now is obviously very exciting. It doesn’t mean I’m going to play. It doesn’t mean I’m going to get capped any time soon.

“It is about learning as much as possible so I can go back to the club or possibly either go on tour to Australia with England or play for the under-20s.”

Arundell’s high-octane try against Toulon in early May propelled him into rugby’s mainstream, but it was a less spectacular solo effort as a replacement against Wasps a week earlier that really aroused Jones’ interest.

England’s head coach noted how he spilt a simple catch but composed himself quickly and went on to score with a clever chip and chase.

“The first high ball I got I dropped near the touchline. I had someone screaming in my ear and I wasn’t paying attention,” Arundell said.

“It was more just like a bounceback type game. I had played previously in Premiership games and scored tries but they weren’t the performances I’d want entirely, not just scoring a good try.”

Arundell is in contention to travel to Australia next month and he knows the key to maintaining his current trajectory is to continue following his instincts.

Henry Arundell is one of the fastest players in the Premiership
Henry Arundell is one of the fastest players in the Premiership (Simon Marper/PA)

“As soon as you start overthinking, that’s when you kind of lose that natural energy and that fun to play rugby,” he said.

“I’ve done a lot of stuff with psychologists about that and I think a lot of players do feel that as well. As soon as you start trying to do too much, you actually do worse.

“It is just reminding myself that I am only 19 and I have to keep enjoying myself and having fun.”

