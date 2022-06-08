Leeds sign Denmark defender Rasmus Kristensen from RB Salzburg

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Leeds sign Denmark defender Rasmus Kristensen from RB Salzburg

By Press Association
June 8 2022, 5.42pm
Denmark’s Rasmus Kristensen (left) is joining Leeds (Jane Barlow/PA)
Leeds have signed Denmark defender Rasmus Kristensen from RB Salzburg, the Premier League club have announced.

The 24-year-old has agreed a five-year deal at Elland Road and will officially join the Yorkshire side on July 1.

The right-back is Leeds’ second signing of the summer transfer window – and their second from Salzburg, former club of head coach Jesse Marsch – following the capture of Brenden Aaronson.

Leeds have not disclosed the fee paid but reports have suggested it could be around £8.5million.

Marsch, who coached Salzburg from 2019-21 before moving to their sister club RB Leipzig, said: “Rasmus is a player who developed a lot over the last three years.

“He established himself at Red Bull Salzburg as one of their best players, a very good Champions League full-back, and a Danish international.

“I am totally convinced that he will continue to grow into a great Premier League full-back as well.”

Kristensen spent time at Ajax early in his career
Kristensen, who has previously played for Ajax, had been linked with Borussia Dortmund while Brentford were also reported to be interested.

Leeds director of football Victor Orta told the club’s website: “Other teams wanted him, including teams playing in the Champions League in the top five leagues, but he wants to prove himself in the best league in the world and this makes me very happy with the signing.

“His performances at Red Bull Salzburg made him one of the most influential right-backs in Europe and now in the line-up of his country.

“He has a determination to understand the position, he’s physical, demanding, has a high level with the ball and I hope he is a player fans will fall in love with quickly. They demand effort and quality, he has both things and he has chosen us.”

The two deals, with United States midfielder Aaronson coming in for a reported £22.2million, underline Leeds’ determination to strengthen after only avoiding relegation from the Premier League on the final day of last season.

