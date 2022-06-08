Emma Raducanu set to be fit for Wimbledon despite missing out in Birmingham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Emma Raducanu set to be fit for Wimbledon despite missing out in Birmingham

By Press Association
June 8 2022, 6.36pm
Emma Raducanu will miss next week’s Rothesay Classic in Birmingham (Tim Goode/PA)
Emma Raducanu will miss next week’s Rothesay Classic in Birmingham (Tim Goode/PA)

Emma Raducanu remains on course to play at Wimbledon later this month but will not feature in next week’s Rothesay Classic in Birmingham.

The US Open champion was forced to retire against Viktorija Golubic at the Rothesay Open on Tuesday after only seven games due to a side injury.

Raducanu, who was making her first competitive appearance on home soil since her stunning New York triumph, felt discomfort as early as the opening game in Nottingham and was unable to complete the first-round tie.

It had thrown into doubt the hopes of the British number one featuring at the All England Club, but a scan appears to have allayed those fears.

“It was disappointing to go out this week with a side injury and unfortunately will no longer be able to play in Birmingham,” Raducanu told lta.org.uk.

“I’m looking forward to be back on the match court soon though to enjoy the rest of the grass season.”

While Raducanu will no longer feature at the Edgbaston Priory Club in Birmingham as planned, the PA news agency understands she could enter the Rothesay International in Eastbourne, which takes place a week before the action at SW19 begins.

To be involved in the Devonshire Park event the 19-year-old will require a wildcard but this latest update will be a much-needed boost to her.

She conceded she had “no idea” whether she would be fit enough for Wimbledon on Tuesday after being forced to retire for a third time since her US Open victory.

In Raducanu’s opening season on the WTA tour, she has been plagued by a number of fitness issues with hip and back complaints coupled with blisters during the past few months.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier