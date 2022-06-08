Everton winger Anthony Gordon hits back at critics who accuse him of diving

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Everton winger Anthony Gordon hits back at critics who accuse him of diving

By Press Association
June 8 2022, 10.32pm
Anthony Gordon (centre) was targeted by Albania in England Under-21s’ 3-0 win (Martin Rickett/PA)
Anthony Gordon has hit back at critics who have accused him of diving.

The Everton winger defended himself against the claims after starring to help England Under-21s reach Euro 2023.

Former Liverpool players Jamie Carragher and Danny Murphy accused the 21-year-old of diving last season and he was booked for simulation in the Merseyside derby defeat at Anfield in April.

Gordon was targeted by Albania in England Under-21s’ 3-0 win in Chesterfield on Tuesday, which booked their spot at next summer’s Euros, with Ipswich’s Armando Dobra sent off for two fouls on him.

Everton boss Frank Lampard has already defended him and Gordon insists he has no case to answer.

He said: “People have been calling me a diver of late, I’m not sure why. If you look back at the games, I’m getting kicked quite a lot. I’ll take it as a compliment because I must be doing something well.

“I know what I bring to the table. I know I’m not a diver, videos prove that. I might go down every now and then but that’s because I’m getting kicked. I don’t know what people want me to do. I’m just going to do my best and keep getting at people.

“It happens to really good one-v-one players. If someone is good one-v-one they are going to get past a lot of players and hacked down every now and then. I’m not sure the reasons why we get called divers.

“I spoke to the gaffer (Lampard) after the Liverpool game and he was saying to me ‘I don’t think people understand the speed you are travelling at’.

“Any touch to me at that speed is going to knock me off balance. Whether it’s a foul or not I’m probably going to end on the floor as I’m travelling at high speed.”

Gordon set up Cameron Archer’s first under-21s goal late on after Flo Balogun’s double had put Lee Carsley’s men in control.

With two games left, they cannot be overhauled at the top of Group G owing to their better head-to-head record against nearest challengers the Czech Republic.

It capped a breakthrough season for Gordon after he helped Everton beat Premier League relegation, but he admits to feeling the weight of expectation.

“I did feel like that towards the end. It was weighing me down a lot because I felt I took a lot of responsibility but I’ve always wanted that responsibility so I couldn’t hide from it,” he said after four goals and two assists in 35 games.

“I really enjoyed it. At the end it got a bit tough because I’m still young and I’m still learning but it will help me in my career.

“It’s been a good year for me personally but as a club, it hasn’t been the best. Next year I’m looking to push on and be in a winning side. I don’t want to be doing that every year. It’s not where Everton should be.”

