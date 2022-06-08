Delighted Anthony Ralston makes it a family affair for debut Scotland goal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Delighted Anthony Ralston makes it a family affair for debut Scotland goal

By Press Association
June 8 2022, 11.06pm
Anthony Ralston was delighted to score his first Scotland goal in front of his family (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Anthony Ralston savoured a “dream” moment after marking his first start for Scotland with a goal in Wednesday’s 2-0 win over Armenia.

The 23-year-old Celtic full-back’s only previous outing for the national team came as an 88th-minute substitute in the 2-0 win over Denmark in November.

After being selected as a surprise starter ahead of the fit-again Nathan Patterson at right wing-back, Ralston headed Scotland’s first goal in what was a comfortable Nations League victory at Hampden.

He was especially proud that his big moment came in front of his family, including his two-year-old daughter.

“It’s a lot to take in,” he said. “First start, first goal, so it’s a very proud moment for myself, my wee girl, my family, everyone involved.

“It feels amazing. I’ve worked very hard to get my opportunity and I’m delighted I was able to help the team in a positive way.

“It’s every kid’s dream to play for their country. Scoring probably wasn’t on my agenda but now that I’ve done it, it’s an especially proud moment.

“My family were here. My wee girl will be able to watch my goal back when she’s older.”

Ralston’s big moment came at the end of a campaign in which he revived his Celtic career after seemingly having fallen out of the picture at Parkhead. He explained that he tried to maintain the same mindset for Scotland that has served him well at club level over the past year.

“I didn’t want to change anything about my game,” he said. “I just had to believe in myself going into the game, believe in the way the manager wanted to play and try to implement that as well as possible and give my all.

“I work hard in training, get myself right so that when the time comes and I get my opportunity to play, I just give my all. That’s what’s got me to this stage and I just need to keep going in the right direction, keep my head down and hopefully there are many more special moments like that in my career.”

Ralston has had to be patient for his chance with Scotland as he has been vying with the likes of Patterson, Stephen O’Donnell, Aaron Hickey and Calvin Ramsey for the right wing-back berth.

“It’s a squad filled with talent in all the positions,” he said. “It’s just about training and then when you get a chance to play, making sure you perform well. It’s healthy competition overall.”

