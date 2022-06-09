We have to keep going – John Egan wants response from Republic of Ireland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
We have to keep going – John Egan wants response from Republic of Ireland

By Press Association
June 9 2022, 10.00am
John Egan was injured against Ukraine (Brian Lawless/PA)
John Egan is confident the Republic of Ireland have the character to bounce back from a miserable start to their Nations League campaign.

Wednesday’s 1-0 home defeat by a much-changed Ukraine side four days after they went down by the same score in Armenia left Ireland sitting at the bottom of their League B group and without a win in the 12 games they have played in the competition to date.

Stephen Kenny’s men face Scotland in Dublin on Saturday before the return against the Ukrainians in the Polish city of Lodz next Tuesday with questions once again being asked, but Egan is expecting a response.

The 29-year-old Sheffield United defender said: “That’s football. You get knocked back and it is all about how you respond to it and how you bounce back.

Stephen Kenny
“We have a changing room in there where everybody wants to bounce back and put it right next Saturday.

“The players always give 100 per cent and that’s the least you can expect when you put on an Ireland jersey. Everybody has given everything, we want to win the game but came out on the wrong end of a tight game.

“Listen, it is one game at a time. We have to try and get back into it on Saturday. Obviously it is not the start we wanted, but we have to keep going, keep looking at the next game.”

The Republic have now drawn five and lost seven games over three editions of the Nations League, the first of them under Martin O’Neill, and while Kenny points to the Covid-19 issues which impacted upon his first campaign, the trend is dispiriting.

Six of the defeats have come courtesy of a single goal, but Ireland have found the back of the net only twice and despite Kenny’s attempts to play a more expansive game, they have rarely threatened to improve upon that statistic either in Yerevan or against Ukraine.

They started and finished brightly at the Aviva Stadium and central defender Shane Duffy – still perhaps their biggest threat from set-pieces – rattled the crossbar late on, but what transpired in between was depressingly familiar.

Ukraine boss Oleksandr Petrakov made 10 changes to the side which lost 1-0 in Wales in Sunday’s World Cup play-off final, but his under-studies proved too slick and quick-witted for their opponents in between, although substitute Viktor Tsygankov’s winner, a free-kick which was allowed to bounce in front of wrong-footed keeper Caoimhin Kelleher, might have been dealt with better.

Egan, who limped off after 62 minutes and must be a doubt for the Scotland game, said: “It was a dangerous ball into the area between the defenders and the goalkeeper and obviously if you can’t get a head to it, sometimes they fly straight in. It was a disappointing goal to concede.

“Overall I thought we played well enough and created a lot of good opportunities. We just couldn’t take them.”

