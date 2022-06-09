Australia defender Kye Rowles joins Robbie Neilson’s Hearts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Australia defender Kye Rowles joins Robbie Neilson’s Hearts

By Press Association
June 9 2022, 11.18am
Robbie Neilson has made a new signing (Steve Welsh/PA)

Hearts have signed Australia defender Kye Rowles on a three-year-deal from A-League side Central Coast Mariners.

The 23-year-old centre-back, who recently broke into the Socceroos side, joins for an undisclosed fee subject to visa approval and international clearance.

Rowles began his professional career with Brisbane Roar in 2016 before moving on a year later to join Mariners, where he racked up 107 appearances.

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson is relishing the prospect of adding him to his squad.

“This is an exciting transfer for us and one that everyone has worked really hard to get over the line,” he told the Jambos’ website.

“Kye has a fantastic reputation over in Australia and his talent has seen him rise to the top of the game.

“To get another international player in the door is a big coup and I’m really looking forward to working with him.

“Hearts is the perfect place for Kye to continue his development and I believe he is someone who can help improve the team.”

Rowles becomes the third Australian member of Hearts’ squad after Cammy Devlin and Nathaniel Atkinson joined last term.

“We’ve obviously had success in the Australian market so having identified Kye as a target it was a no-brainer to try and bring him to the club,” said sporting director Joe Savage.

“He’s clearly a very talented player and he has the potential to get even better.

“I think we’ve all seen that Hearts can provide an environment for players to flourish, which is why Kye has chosen us as the best place to continue his career despite late attempts from other Scottish clubs to get involved.

“Kye fits the profile of player we want to attract to this club and I’ve no doubt the fans will take to him, like they have with Cammy Devlin and Nat Atkinson, once he pulls on that maroon jersey.

“These types of transfers require a lot of work so I have to thank everyone involved for all of their efforts, and it’s full steam ahead in terms of building a squad capable of making a mark in both domestic and European football this season.”

Rowles is the second new face to arrive at Hearts this summer after winger Alan Forrest joined last week from Livingston.

