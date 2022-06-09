Pakistan seamer Mohammad Hasnain joins Oval Invincibles after action cleared

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pakistan seamer Mohammad Hasnain joins Oval Invincibles after action cleared

By Press Association
June 9 2022, 2.12pm
Mohammad Hasnain is heading to The Hundred (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Pakistan seamer Mohammad Hasnain has signed to play for Oval Invincibles in The Hundred, having just had his bowling action cleared by the International Cricket Council.

Hasnain is one of the tournament’s new ‘wild card’ signings, with teams being granted a fourth overseas slot in their squads during the second season of the tournament.

The new arrivals will be paid £50,000 in the men’s draw, with the female equivalents earning £15,000.

  • Oval Invincibles: M Hasnain & S Bates
  • Northern Superchargers: D Wiese & H Graham
  • London Spirit: B McDermott & J Kerr
  • Manchester Originals: Ashton Turner & L Tahuhu
  • Welsh Fire: N Ahmad & N Carey
  • Birmingham Phoenix: I Tahir & D Sharma
  • Trent Rockets: D Sams & E Villani
  • Southern Brave: F Allen & M Strano

Hasnain was banned from bowling internationally in January after his action was reported during a stint with Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League but he has successfully passed a fresh round of testing in Lahore.

“I’m overjoyed to be joining Oval Invincibles. The Hundred looked like great fun last year and I can’t wait to get involved,” he said.

“The opportunity to play alongside stars like Sunil Narine, Jason Roy and the Curran brothers is hugely exciting. I’m really looking forward to getting back out on the field again.”

Elyse Villani (batting) is finally joining up with Trent Rockets.
Elyse Villani (batting) is finally joining up with Trent Rockets (Nick Potts/PA)

Australian trio Ben McDermott, Ashton Turner and Daniel Sams will play for London Spirit, Manchester Originals and Trent Rockets respectively, with veteran spinner Imran Tahir re-signing for a second spell with Birmingham Phoenix. David Wiese links up with Northern Superchargers, Finn Allen has moved to reigning champions Southern Brave and Afghanistan international Noor Ahmad goes to Welsh Fire.

Elyse Villani is the biggest name of the four Australian women who have agreed wild card deals and will head to Trent Rockets after withdrawing from last year’s edition. New Zealander Suzie Bates brings further experience to inaugural winners Oval Invincibles, with India’s Deepti Sharma picked up by Birmingham Phoenix.

