James Taylor leaves head scout role at ECB

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

James Taylor leaves head scout role at ECB

By Press Association
June 9 2022, 3.02pm
James Taylor has stepped down as the ECB’s head scout. (Simon Cooper/PA)
James Taylor has stepped down as the ECB’s head scout. (Simon Cooper/PA)

James Taylor has left his role as head scout at the England and Wales Cricket Board.

The 32-year-old was part of the selection panel that picked England’s first Test squad of the summer alongside the new captain-coach pairing of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum, but that proved the last significant contribution of a four-year stint with the governing body.

England’s managing director of men’s cricket, Rob Key, is looking to reappoint a national selector as part of his ongoing review of the international set-up.

Taylor was forced to retire from playing at the age of just 26 due to a heart condition and was soon appointed as a selector working under Ed Smith in 2018.

Managing director Rob Key is planning a selection revamp.
Managing director Rob Key is planning a selection revamp (Mike Egerton/PA)

He became chief of the scouting network last year after former managing director Ashley Giles ousted Smith and placed previous head coach Chris Silverwood in complete control.

“It has been an honour to hold the position of selector for three years and the last year as head scout,” said Taylor.

“I would like to thank everyone at the ECB for all their support. We have had some fantastic highlights during that period that I will remember forever. The time is right for me to explore new opportunities, and I’m excited about what lies ahead.”

Taylor's playing career was cut short by a heart condition.
Taylor’s playing career was cut short by a heart condition (PA Wire)

Key, who currently chairs selection on an interim basis, added: “James Taylor has been a great servant to English cricket both as a player and an excellent administrator over the past four years.

“He has a deep passion for the game and is attuned to the current demands of a modern cricketer, having played with and against most of the England set-up and pathway players.

“Everyone at the ECB would like to thank James for his hard work and dedication and wish him well in the next chapter of his career.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier