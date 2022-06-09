It’s about building again – Stuart Armstrong wants Scotland to kick on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
It’s about building again – Stuart Armstrong wants Scotland to kick on

By Press Association
June 9 2022, 3.20pm
Stuart Armstrong and manager Steve Clarke (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Stuart Armstrong is hoping Scotland can build renewed momentum by defeating off-form Republic of Ireland in Dublin on Saturday.

Steve Clarke’s men bounced back from their World Cup play-off heartache against Ukraine with a commanding 2-0 victory over Armenia in their Nations League opener at Hampden on Wednesday.

The Scots had been on an eight-game unbeaten run prior to last week’s shattering defeat.

Now Southampton midfielder Armstrong senses a chance for his side to go on a fresh run of form as they bid to make it two wins in a row against an Irish side who have lost their opening two Nations League games.

“We want to get up a head of steam,” he said. “Obviously we had a disappointment last week but now it’s about building again.

“We’re in a new campaign, we’ve started off well with three points (against Armenia). It’s about building on that with another strong performance on Saturday. It will be a different type of challenge but we believe we can build momentum.

“I’m sure Ireland will be disappointed with the start they’ve had so the challenge will be even greater with them wanting to get some points and get off the mark.”

The Scots go to Dublin with confidence restored after a dominant performance against Armenia which should have yielded a more emphatic scoreline.

Armstrong knows another victory this weekend would stand them in good stead as they look to win the Nations League group and secure a play-off for Euro 2024.

Stuart Armstrong battles for the ball
Stuart Armstrong started against Armenia (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“It’s always difficult when a team sets up in a low block and tries to defend,” said Armstrong.

“They had a lot of numbers behind the ball and it was quite tight but the first goal opened the game up for us and relaxed us a bit.

“When we went 2-0 up and half-time came, it was about just seeing the game through and trying to add to it if we could.

“I think it was a good performance, a solid performance, and that’s what we wanted to start off our Nations League campaign.

“We know how important this can be for us in terms of access to tournaments so it’s very important that we got the three points.”

The Scots are currently in the middle of a run of three games in seven days, but Armstrong – one of six players who came into the starting line-up for the Armenia match – is confident they have a strong enough squad to cope with the demands.

“It’s a tight schedule,” he said. “We had a week before our first game but now we’re in a run of three games in a week so we don’t want to think too far ahead – it’s just one game at a time.

“We’ll have a bit of a recovery and then we’ve got a tough challenge on Saturday.

“There’s a lot of depth across all the different positions which helps a lot. There will be a lot of recovery until Saturday but we’ve got a lot of fresh faces if required. It’s a good squad with a lot of options.”

