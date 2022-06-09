Scotland U21 call-up caps memorable season for Kieran Freeman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Scotland U21 call-up caps memorable season for Kieran Freeman

By Press Association
June 9 2022, 4.54pm
Dundee Utd’s Kieran Freeman made his Scotland Under-21 debut against Belgium (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Dundee Utd’s Kieran Freeman made his Scotland Under-21 debut against Belgium (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Kieran Freeman admits his late Scotland Under-21 call-up was an unexpected bonus at the end of an already memorable campaign.

Despite turning 22 in March, the Dundee United wing-back had never previously represented his country at under-21 level after injuries derailed his progress through the age groups.

However, he was drafted in to Scot Gemill’s squad at short notice after West Ham’s Harrison Ashby withdrew last week and made his debut in an impressive goalless draw away to Belgium on Sunday.

After completing his first season as a regular in the United first team, he now hopes to win a second and final cap at under-21 level as Scotland conclude a testing European Championship campaign away to Denmark on Friday.

“I just thought the season was finished to be honest and I was happy with playing 30 games and the team (United) finishing fourth, so just to get that extra appearance and be involved has been good,” Freeman told the Scottish Football Association website.

“I missed a few days of a holiday with my mum and dad but I’d already had two weeks in Portugal! If you get the chance to play for Scotland then you’re going to miss anything.

“Obviously it was a good moment (to play against Belgium). I’ve been involved with Scotland since I was young and that was my first appearance since my knee injuries which I’d been out with for a few years, so obviously it was great to come back especially against a team like Belgium.

“My dad and were mum watching on BBC so they were definitely happy to see me playing.”

Belgium have won the five-team group but Freeman believes fourth-place Scotland can take heart from the way they played as they look to finish the campaign on a high away to Denmark, who have finished second and secured a play-off.

“That wasn’t Belgium’s strongest under-21 side but they still had million-pound players – and quite a few millions, some of them!” he said.

“It’s always good to test yourself against that sort of talent and we managed to get a clean sheet, which is always a pleasing thing as a defender. I thought we were the better team in the first half but we just couldn’t really finish our chances.

“It obviously gives us confidence. There’s no pressure on either team and it’s up to us to go and get a result (against Denmark).

“This will be the last game for a little while (until pre-season) so this will be the game you think about for the next three or four weeks so you want it to be a good one and keep the confidence going.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]