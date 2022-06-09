Wigan duo Will Keane and Jack Whatmough named in PFA League One team of the year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wigan duo Will Keane and Jack Whatmough named in PFA League One team of the year

By Press Association
June 9 2022, 7.14pm
Will Keane helped fire Wigan to the title (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Wigan forward Will Keane has been rewarded for an impressive campaign with a place in the the PFA League One team of the year.

The Republic of Ireland forward scored 26 goals to help push the Latics to the title, finishing two points ahead of Rotherham.

Latics defender Jack Whatmough has also been recognised by his peers and voted into the divisional team, as has Rotherham centre-back Michael Ihiekwe.

Sunderland’s Ross Stewart scored 24 goals – including one in the play-off final at Wembley to help the Black Cats secure promotion with a 2-0 victory over Wycombe – and also makes the XI.

MK Dons finished third, just a point off automatic promotion, but lost in the semi-finals to Wycombe, with defender Harry Darling and midfielder Scott Twine both named in the PFA line-up.

Portsmouth goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, Bolton defender Ricardo Santo, Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan, Oxford midfielder Cameron Brannagan and Morecombe’s 23-goal frontman Cole Stockton complete the League One team of the year.

PFA League One Team of the Year: Gavin Bazunu (Portsmouth); Harry Darling (MK Dons), Jack Whatmough (Wigan), Michael Ihiekwe (Rotherham), Ricardo Santos (Bolton); Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday), Scott Twine (MK Dons), Cameron Brannagan (Oxford); Cole Stockton (Morecombe), Ross Stewart (Sunderland), Will Keane (Wigan)

