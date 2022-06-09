Harriet Dart hits target in Nottingham to reach first WTA quarter-final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Harriet Dart hits target in Nottingham to reach first WTA quarter-final

By Press Association
June 9 2022, 8.04pm Updated: June 9 2022, 10.24pm
Harriet Dart is through to the first WTA quarter-final of her career (Nigel French/PA)
Harriet Dart is through to the first WTA quarter-final of her career (Nigel French/PA)

Britain’s Harriet Dart saved three match points to reach her first WTA quarter-final with a dramatic tie-break victory over Italian third seed Camila Giorgi at the Rothesay Open.

On another rain-affected day in Nottingham, Dart returned to court tied at one set all with the world number 26 having clawed level before play was suspended on Wednesday.

With a tense decider remaining on serve, the 25-year-old was on the brink of exiting the competition at 40-0 down in the 10th game but she dug in to eventually progress 5-7 6-4 7-6 (3) and claim a personal milestone.

Her reward for a gruelling victory, which took two hours and 34 minutes over the two days, is a last-eight meeting with sixth-seeded American Alison Riske, who overcame 2019 champion Caroline Garcia 6-4 7-5.

“I can’t quite believe it, saving those three match points,” Dart told the LTA.

“I really have to thank the crowd because they got me through that. This is my first quarter-final, so for it to be at a home tournament is special.”

Further British interest in the women’s draw was ended following exits for Katie Boulter and Lily Miyazaki.

Boulter lost 6-3 6-4 to Australian fifth seed Ajla Tomljanovic on Thursday evening, while earlier Miyazaki was defeated 6-2 7-6 (4) by Brazilian seventh-seed Beatriz Haddad Maia.

Meanwhile, top seed Maria Sakkari kept herself on course for the title after she came from a set down to beat Canadian Rebecca Marino 1-6 6-3 6-3.

In the men’s draw, British number five Liam Broady progressed to the last eight but there was disappointment for compatriot Jay Clarke.

Broady, ranked 144th in the world, recovered from losing the opening set to beat Finland’s Otto Virtanen 2-6 7-5 6-2 and will next play Jack Sock, who defeated Frenchman Geoffrey Blancaneaux 6-0 4-6 6-2. Clarke lost 6-4 6-4 to Australian third seed Jordan Thompson.

Britain’s Liam Broady came from a set down to progress
Britain’s Liam Broady came from a set down to progress (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“This win is really big for me as it’s my first quarter-final at one of these Challengers,” said Broady, who joins compatriots Dan Evans and Ryan Peniston in the last eight.

“After the first set I was just happy to take it to a third. I played really well in that third set and managed to put it to bed with a double break.

“The British fans are brilliant, they always drive you on and really understand tennis.”

On a day when play was suspended for around three and a half hours due to inclement weather, there was also victory for Kazakhstan’s Mikhail Kukushkin, who knocked out 2008 runner-up Fernando Verdasco with a 6-3 6-7 (2) 6-4 win.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]