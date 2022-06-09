Wout Weghorst: I won’t be at Burnley next season after Premier League relegation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wout Weghorst: I won’t be at Burnley next season after Premier League relegation

By Press Association
June 9 2022, 10.32pm
Holland striker Wout Weghorst says he will not be playing for relegated Burnley next season (Martin Rickett/PA)
Holland striker Wout Weghorst says he will not be playing for relegated Burnley next season (Martin Rickett/PA)

Wout Weghorst says he will not be at Burnley next season following the Clarets’ relegation from the Premier League.

The Holland striker only signed a three-and-a-half-year contract at Turf Moor in January, joining from Wolfsburg for a reported £12million fee.

Weghorst scored twice in 20 appearances as Burnley were relegated and the 29-year-old says he must leave, given his ambitions to make Holland’s World Cup squad later this year.

“My future won’t be next year in Burnley,” Weghorst said.

“I won’t go into the Championship – not that I feel too good for it, absolutely not.

“I am just really ambitious and also for the squad of the national team.

“The trainer (Louis Van Gaal) wants us to play at a high level.

“There are some options for me and just a higher potential of a league than the Championship.

“I have to take the chances offered there. We will see what the future will bring.”

The 6ft 6ins Weghorst is disappointed that his Burnley move has not worked out as planned.

But he is hopeful that he could still play in the Premier League next season.

“It could be a loan or a buy,” said Weghorst, who scored Holland’s stoppage-time winner in their 2-1 Nations League victory over Wales on Wednesday.

“I didn’t make the move to Burnley believing in the whole concept with the American owners for just a half-year.

“I could see the bigger picture and I have got the feeling I am not done in the Premier League.

“I spoke with Burnley. I have a really good relationship with the owner (Alan Pace) from the beginning and still do.

“I was believing in a different kind of thing. I really hope they will return directly to the Premier League.”

Burnley’s six-year stay in the top flight came to an end after long-serving manager Sean Dyche was sacked with eight games remaining.

Caretaker boss Mike Jackson won 10 points from his first 12. But Burnley went down after picking up only one point from their final four games.

Weghorst said of Dyche, who signed him: “Of course you think about it and consider everything in your head.

“When that happened in that moment we were not playing good or well.

“Then, after a really good start we picked up some bad results.”

