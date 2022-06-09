Stephen Kenny says the Republic of Ireland remain on track for future success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Stephen Kenny says the Republic of Ireland remain on track for future success

By Press Association
June 9 2022, 11.02pm
Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny is convinced his plans remain on track (Niall Carson/PA)
Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny is convinced his blueprint for future success remains on track despite a depressing start to the new Nations League campaign.

Successive League B defeats by Armenia and Ukraine have left Kenny’s challenge to his players to win the group looking a very long shot and extended their wait for a victory in the competition to 12 games and counting.

However, as he and his squad licked their wounds in the wake of Wednesday night’s 1-0 reverse at the hands of effectively the Ukrainian second string in Dublin, Kenny remained defiant.

He said: “We’re disappointed in the last couple of games. I think we are building something really progressive.

Republic of Ireland v Ukraine – UEFA Nations League – Group B1 – Aviva Stadium
The Republic of Ireland’s form under manager Stephen Kenny is not good (Niall Carson/PA)

“Statistically we are not backing that up, I know that, but I think we’re building something really progressive and I think people can see that.

“We weren’t perfect today, we were OK and played well in spells. People have seen a lot of progression in the matches over the last 12 games.

“Obviously we have introduced a huge number of players who are getting better. We have missed a few players in this camp, but that is part of it, we can’t use that as an excuse.

“But we have to dust ourselves down. We have no points after these two games. We should have more on the board, but we don’t. We just need to try and get a big win against Scotland on Saturday.”

Kenny has spent much of his reign to date having to answer criticism. He had to wait until his 12th game in charge to record a first win, and that over minnows Andorra, and although Ireland had gone eight matches without defeat before Saturday’s 1-0 reverse in Armenia, the last two results have taken some of the sheen off that run.

There have been admirable performances – they were unfortunate to lose their World Cup qualifier in Portugal in September last year as Cristiano Ronaldo got the hosts out of jail, and secured a creditable 2-2 friendly draw with a much-changed Belgium side in March.

Weeks earlier, Kenny had been rewarded with a contract extension to largely popular acclaim, although his side’s failings this week, and in particular the lack of creativity and cutting edge which have hampered their efforts, have added fuel to the fires of his detractors.

However, asked if the players still had confidence in the manager, midfielder Jason Knight said: “Yes, definitely. There is no talk of that.

“The manager has been great with us. We’ve had two disappointing results and we need to go again on Saturday and put it right. That is all that matters.”

