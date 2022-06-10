On this day in 2007: Lewis Hamilton celebrates first F1 victory at Canadian GP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
On this day in 2007: Lewis Hamilton celebrates first F1 victory at Canadian GP

By Press Association
June 10 2022, 6.02am
Lewis Hamilton won his first Formula One race at the 2007 Canadian Grand Prix (David Davies/PA)
Lewis Hamilton won his first Formula One race at the 2007 Canadian Grand Prix (David Davies/PA)

Lewis Hamilton won his first Formula One race in his debut season for McLaren at the Canadian Grand Prix, on this day in 2007.

The then 22-year-old triumphed in only his sixth grand prix in his career after a series of podium finishes.

Hamilton started the weekend well by taking pole position over team-mate Fernando Alonso, who qualified second on the grid.

Lewis Hamilton celebrates
Lewis Hamilton triumphed in the Canadian Grand Prix (David Davies/PA)

The Brit controlled the race from very first minute after fending off Alonso at Turn 1 and again on the inside line for Turn 2.

On the quest for a third world title, Alonso may have expected Hamilton to move aside but the pair of McLaren’s battled again before Alonso ran into the grass and dropped back into the pack.

Two safety cars came into play when Adrian Sutil crashed his Force India before Robert Kubica later smashed his BMW into a concrete barrier but Hamilton defended well on both situations to retain the lead and take home his first race victory.

After the race in Montreal, Hamilton said: “I’ve been ready for this for quite some time, ready for the win – it was just a matter of where and when.

“I have to dedicate this win to my dad – without him this wouldn’t have been possible.

“The last few laps were just a case of counting them down and it really was just about enjoying it.”

Hamilton raced across the chequered flag 4.343seconds ahead of Nick Heidfeld in the BMW, while Williams’ Alexander Wurz claimed the final position on the podium.

Hamilton has since become a record-equalling seven-time world champion and has won the Canadian Grand Prix a further six times during his illustrious career so far.

