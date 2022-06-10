Lewis Hamilton urges more F1 stars to come forward and discuss topical issues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lewis Hamilton urges more F1 stars to come forward and discuss topical issues

By Press Association
June 10 2022, 12.28pm Updated: June 10 2022, 3.30pm
Lewis Hamilton says he will not be silenced (AP)
Lewis Hamilton has told the ruler of Formula One’s governing body that he will not be silenced – and encouraged his fellow drivers to be more outspoken.

Ahead of this weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix, FIA president Mohammed ben Sulayem questioned whether Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel and Lando Norris should express their views.

In an interview with GrandPrix247, Emirati Ben Sulayem was asked what Formula One should not become.

He replied: “Niki Lauda and Alain Prost only cared about driving.

“Now, Vettel drives a rainbow bicycle, Lewis is passionate about human rights and Norris addresses mental health.

“Everybody has the right to think. To me, it is about deciding whether we should impose our beliefs in something over the sport all the time.

“I am from an Arabian culture. I am international and Muslim. I do not impose my beliefs on other people. No way. Never.”

Former rally star Ben Sulayem later wrote on Twitter: “As a driver, I have always believed in sport as a catalyst of progress in society.

“That is why promoting sustainability, diversity and inclusion is a key priority of my mandate. In the same way, I value the commitment of all drivers and champions for a better future.”

But seven-time world champion Hamilton, who has become a leading voice for improving diversity within the sport, said: “I heard that he clarified things on social media which is positive. But it doesn’t stop us from doing what we are doing.

Sebastian Vettel is a keen activist
“The sport is continuously growing. We have a bigger audience than ever before. And it continues to be an important platform for us to use our voices, every single one of us, to do more and to speak out more on things and to spark more conversations.

“Creating a more inclusive environment is so important, as is focusing on better diversity within our own organisation.

“But also it is so important in the sport because it is moving at a very slow pace and we need more people to utilise their platforms.

“I encourage all the drivers to be more outspoken in the future and speak about things they care about.”

Four-time world champion Vettel has demanded environmental change, and wore a T-shirt ahead of last month’s inaugural Miami Grand Prix which read: “Miami 2060. First Grand Prix under water. Act now or swim later.”

The 34-year-old German said: “The topics that Lewis continues to raise, the issues Lando talks about, and the stuff I have mentioned, are topics which are very important and should be addressed.

“They are bigger than us, bigger than the sport can ever be, and it is important to express and raise awareness that lots of things can be improved on.”

Sebastian Vettel has campaigned for climate change
Away from the track, Hamilton confirmed he is working alongside Hollywood star Brad Pitt on an F1 film. Pitt is reported to portray a former driver who will come out of retirement to coach an up-and-coming talent.

Hamilton is not likely to feature in the movie, but is instead listed as a producer on the untitled project.

“We are working on the script and spending good time with Brad is pretty epic,” added Hamilton.

“You cannot say all the racing movies in the past have been spectacular and that is something we want to change.

“It’s really about showing how great this sport is to people that have never watched it and also making sure that we keep the real heritage and the true racing spirit within the movie and within the script, so that’s part of my role.

“We don’t want it to be crap which is probably why I’m not going to be a part of it. We need some good actors.”

