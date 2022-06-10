Captain Ellis Genge hails ‘absolutely incredible’ Leicester boss Steve Borthwick

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Captain Ellis Genge hails ‘absolutely incredible’ Leicester boss Steve Borthwick

By Press Association
June 10 2022, 12.52pm
Ellis Genge, pictured, has praised Leicester head coach Steve Borthwick (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Ellis Genge, pictured, has praised Leicester head coach Steve Borthwick (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Leicester captain Ellis Genge has lavished praise on “absolutely incredible” Tigers head coach Steve Borthwick ahead of Saturday’s Gallagher Premiership play-off clash against Northampton.

Although Leicester’s eight Premiership titles have them at the top of that particular tree, they last contested a league play-off tie five years ago.

Borthwick took over in the summer of 2020, and he has transformed Tigers from finishing 11th in the Premiership just before he arrived to regular-season table-toppers this term.

Steve Borthwick
Head coach Steve Borthwick has overseen an impressive Leicester revival (Mike Egerton/PA)

They also won all 12 home league games, and held top spot throughout the entire Premiership campaign, which no other club had previously achieved.

“There are lots of different determining factors,” England prop Genge said.

“There are a few unsung heroes, and Steve is absolutely incredible.

“He is a well-decorated coach who probably doesn’t get the plaudits he deserves, but I am so happy that he is finally getting some recognition for being such a good operator. He works tirelessly, so he deserves it.”

For Genge, the play-off will be his final Leicester appearance at Mattioli Woods Welford Road before he joins Bristol this summer.

Few players have had a bigger impact on Tigers’ season than the 27-year-old, producing blistering form throughout a nine-month domestic competition.

And there is still business to take care of, with Leicester not having landed a Premiership title since they beat Northampton 37-17 at Twickenham nine years ago.

Saracens and Harlequins contest Saturday’s other semi-final as the Premiership hurtles towards what should be a thrilling climax.

“I’ve been here almost seven years, and I think I am going to finish on 98 starts,” Genge added. “You don’t get a tie until 100 starts, so that’s a bit gutting!

“We went through that sort of low period from 2017 to 2019, when we weren’t performing.

“But I feel we have come out on the other side and the stadium is bouncing again and you can really feel that player-fan bond. It’s a special place.

“In terms of myself, I just want to completely empty the tank for the supporters who have been there throughout.

“They (Northampton) play an expansive game of rugby, but when teams play us they tend to try and adapt and play a bit more of a kicking game. It will be interesting to see what they bring.”

Hooker Julian Montoya makes his first Leicester appearance for more than a month, packing down alongside Genge and Dan Cole.

And centre Dan Kelly returns after being sidelined since mid-April, partnering Matias Moroni in midfield.

Northampton, winners just twice from nine Premiership play-off appearances, show four changes to their starting line-up.

Courtnall Skosan comes in on the wing, and Tommy Freeman switches to full-back instead of an unavailable George Furbank, while props Emmanuel Iyogun and Ehren Painter also feature, together with number eight Juarno Augustus.

