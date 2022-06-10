Ruben Selles joins coaching team at Southampton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ruben Selles joins coaching team at Southampton

By Press Association
June 10 2022, 3.20pm
Southampton are making backroom changes ahead of the 2022-23 Premier League season (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Southampton are making backroom changes ahead of the 2022-23 Premier League season (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Southampton have appointed well-travelled Spaniard Ruben Selles as first team lead coach, subject to work visa clearance.

The 38-year-old has previously worked in Greece, Russia, Azerbaijan, Norway and Denmark, as well as his homeland, where he held roles coaching at youth level for Valencia and Villarreal.

Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl is restructuring his backroom staff this summer, with the departures of coaches Kelvin Davis, Dave Watson and Craig Fleming announced last month.

Selles, who will support Hasenhuttl in all coaching matters, most recently worked as assistant manager at FC Copenhagen, helping the Danish club win their first league title in three years last season.

“It’s exciting for me to work in one of the top teams in the Premier League, with a big manager like Ralph, with a lot of good players, and to have in front of you the best teams and the best players in the world, so I’m looking forward to it,” he told the club website.

