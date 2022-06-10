Andy Murray overcomes Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach Boss Open semi-finals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Andy Murray overcomes Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach Boss Open semi-finals

By Press Association
June 10 2022, 4.32pm Updated: June 10 2022, 6.24pm
Andy Murray has beaten a top-five opponent for the first time since 2016 (Nigel French/PA)
Andy Murray has claimed one of his biggest wins since undergoing hip surgery in 2019 by beating Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach the Boss Open semi-finals in Stuttgart.

Murray, currently the world number 68, defeated the Greek top seed 7-6 (4) 6-3 in one hour and 40 minutes to set up a last-four clash with Australia’s Nick Kyrgios.

It is the first time Murray has beaten a player ranked in the world’s top five since 2016.

The 35-year-old Scot saved a set point at 6-6 in the opener before sealing it in a tie-break and broke Tsitsipas to move 4-2 up in the second on his way to clinching an impressive win on his third match point.

World number five Tsitsipas saved a break point in the seventh game as the opening set went with serve and failed to convert one of his own at 6-6 as Murray forced a tie-break.

The Scot, who defeated seventh seed Alexander Bublik to reach the last eight of his first ATP Tour event of the season on grass, then clinched a mini-break to move 5-3 up and served out to seal it 7-4 in just under an hour.

Tsitsipas saved two match points on his serve at 5-2 down in the second set, but Murray then served out for the match.

Surbiton Trophy 2022 – Day Seven – Surbiton Racket and Fitness Club
Andy Murray came through in one hour and 40 minutes (Nigel French/PA)

Murray’s only previous meeting with Tsitsipas was in the first round of the US Open last year, when he led by two sets to one only to lose in five.

Murray said in his on-court interview: “It was an amazing atmosphere. Almost full crowd. Beautiful weather today, really nice conditions to play tennis. I thought I did well. He served unbelievably in the first set.

“I felt like I had very few chances, but when he was creating chances on my serve, I stayed strong. I played a really solid tie-break and in the second set, once I was in the rallies, I felt like I was dictating a lot of the points. It was a good performance.”

World number 78 Kyrgios progressed after Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics retired while trailing 6-7 (3) 0-3.

