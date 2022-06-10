EFL clubs permitted to wear away kits at home to help colour blind supporters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
EFL clubs permitted to wear away kits at home to help colour blind supporters

By Press Association
June 10 2022, 5.30pm Updated: June 10 2022, 5.48pm
Home clubs in the EFL will be able to wear their away kit from next season in order to prevent a colour blind kit clash (John Walton/PA)

Teams in the English Football League will be permitted to wear their away or third kit at home from next season in order to help supporters who are colour blind.

The amendment, which was voted through at Friday’s annual general meeting of EFL clubs, will also allow Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two clubs to mix and match elements of their kits to avoid clashes.

“A home club will now be able to wear its ‘away’ or third kit where a clash may occur that would make it difficult for people who are colour blind to differentiate between the kits worn by both teams,” an EFL statement read.

“The amendment also allows clubs to further ‘mix and match’ elements of their registered kits in order to avoid kit clashes.

“The EFL will also play a more active role in helping clubs identify where a potential ‘colour blind kit clash’ may occur to give them adequate notice so that all necessary arrangements can be made in advance.”

A non-profit organisation titled Colour Blind Awareness welcomed the move, writing on Twitter: “Fantastic news. The colour blindness kit rule change proposed by the EFL has been approved at their AGM today.”

This was one of several rules and changes voted through during Friday’s AGM, with Millwall chief executive Steve Kavanagh added to the EFL board as a new Championship representative.

Nottingham Forest’s Nicholas Randall QC had previously been part of the board, but Forest’s promotion to the Premier League has resulted in Kavanagh joining Preston’s Peter Ridsdale and Neil Bausor of Middlesbrough as the representatives of the Championship on the board.

The EFL has also added an additional disqualifying condition to its owners and directors test, with those convicted for hate crime now set to be unable to pass the test.

Five substitutions will also be brought in from the 2022-23 season in the second, third and fourth tiers of English football to align with the Premier League, who will bring in the new rule for the upcoming campaign.

Teams were previously permitted to field three substitutes from seven nominated.

The EFL announced the increase on Friday and, as part of the new substitution rules, each club is only permitted a maximum of three opportunities to make changes during the fixture, plus an opportunity at half-time.

Managers may make more than the one substitution on each occasion.

