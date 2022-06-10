Celtic sign Cameron Carter-Vickers from Tottenham on four-year deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Celtic sign Cameron Carter-Vickers from Tottenham on four-year deal

By Press Association
June 10 2022, 7.18pm
Cameron Carter-Vickers has signed a four-year deal with Celtic (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Cameron Carter-Vickers has signed a four-year deal with Celtic (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Celtic have completed the permanent signing of defender Cameron Carter-Vickers from Tottenham on a four-year deal.

The 24-year-old USA international spent last season on loan in Glasgow, making 45 appearances and playing a key role in Celtic’s Scottish Premiership and League Cup triumphs.

Carter-Vickers came through Tottenham’s academy and made his first-team debut in 2016 but he featured for the senior side just five times and had spells on loan with Sheffield United, Ipswich, Swansea, Stoke, Luton and Bournemouth prior to joining Celtic.

Carter-Vickers said on celticfc.com: “I am so pleased to complete my move to Celtic and I really could not be happier.

“I have loved every minute of my time at Celtic so far and I really wanted to be part of the club’s future.

“We have so much to look forward to, we will aim to be strong again domestically and of course we look ahead with real excitement to the Champions League.”

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou added: “I am absolutely delighted that the club has completed the signing of Cameron on a permanent basis.

“This is a major acquisition for Celtic, really positive news for us and everyone at the club has worked so hard to make this happen.

“Cameron has given everything of himself to the club so far, demonstrating his real value to the team and to the way we play. He was vital to our success during the season, such a hard working player of real quality and he was an absolute model of consistency.

“He is a great guy, hugely popular and we are delighted that he sees his future with us.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]