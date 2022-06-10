England approach praised by bowling coach despite difficult opening day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
England approach praised by bowling coach despite difficult opening day

By Press Association
June 10 2022, 8.02pm
England captain Ben Stokes saw his side endure a difficult day (Mike Egerton/PA)
Bowling coach Jon Lewis insisted England remained committed to their attacking approach despite New Zealand enjoying a dominant start to the second LV= Insurance Test at Trent Bridge.

Having been sent in to bat, a touring side missing captain and anchor Kane Williamson due to Covid-19 produced a fine team effort to post 318 for four.

England had hoped to get on the front foot and recreate the flurry of wickets that saw the tourists bowled out for 132 on day one of the series opener, but were unable to create consistent pressure.

Stuart Broad reacts after the bail sails through the slip cordon
The seamers continued to deliver full lengths in pursuit of edges, but a total of 43 fours and two sixes suggest the proactive method preached by captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum might have been misplaced at times.

There were also missed chances, with three drops and one refusal in the slips allowing the pressure to ease.

But Lewis was strident in his assessment of his side’s efforts.

“The most important thing about the decision at the toss is that it was the aggressive play,” he said.

Ben Stokes celebrates taking the wicket of New Zealand’s Henry Nicholls
“We were coming out to bowl New Zealand out. We put them into bat and tried to make an aggressive play after (winning) last week. Unfortunately we missed a couple of chances but that’s cricket.

“You can always bowl a slightly different length. But we are choosing, at the moment, to take the aggressive option and be courageous in what we do. At times in games, with bat or ball, you’ll see times where it doesn’t go our way but I liked the areas the guys bowled.

“It was a really honest day’s work. I thought there was threat all day, the boys went past the bat and caught the edge of the bat. We could have easily bowled them out for 250 and be sat now in a very different position.”

Each of New Zealand’s top six contributed to what was a striking collective effort, with top billing shared by Daryl Mitchell (81no) and Tom Blundell (67no) as they scored their second century partnership in as many innings.

Devon Conway also impressed with a punchy 46 and his appraisal of New Zealand’s approach echoed England’s attacking mantra.

“We set about trying to be more aggressive and have that positive mindset with intent to score,” he said.

“That was something we lacked at times in the first Test and we are reaping those rewards after day one. It looked a bit green on top this morning so we would have probably bowled first too, but it was not thinking too much about the surface.

“They bowled quite full and asked questions of us, but that provided us with scoring opportunities.”

