Cameron Archer at the double as England Under-21s thump Kosovo

By Press Association
June 10 2022, 9.10pm
England Under-21s striker Cameron Archer scored twice in Kosovo (Martin Rickett/PA).
England Under-21s striker Cameron Archer scored twice in Kosovo (Martin Rickett/PA).

Cameron Archer’s brace inspired England Under-21s to a 5-0 rout of Kosovo.

Keane Lewis-Potter’s first Young Lions goal and Anthony Gordon’s strike put Lee Carsley’s side in command before Archer’s second-half double.

Ilir Krasniqi’s late own goal compounded Kosovo’s woes and saw England extend their lead at the top of Group G to six points.

They had already reached Euro 2023 after Tuesday’s 3-0 win over Albania in Chesterfield and wrap up their campaign in Huddersfield against Slovenia on Monday.

Head coach Carsley made eight changes following the Albania victory, with just Manchester City pair Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Tommy Doyle and Everton winger Gordon keeping their places.

The Young Lions made a flying start in Pristina to lead 2-0 inside 13 minutes.

Lewis-Potter nodded in Harvey Elliott’s cross in the second minute of his full debut and Gordon doubled their lead with another header after being set up by Max Aarons.

England goalkeeper James Trafford, making his Under-21s debut, was forced into action in the 32nd minute when he kept out Qendrim Zyba’s long-range effort.

The Young Lions went straight on the offensive at the start of the second half and were rewarded with a third goal in the 52nd minute.

Elliott was again the provider, finding Archer with a short pass into the box and the Aston Villa forward curled a neat finish into the bottom corner.

Archer, also making his first Under-21s start, had come off the bench to net against Albania on Tuesday.

The Young Lions were denied a fourth soon after when Kosovo goalkeeper David Nreca-Bisinger made a flying save to tip Jacob Ramsey’s 20-yard shot on to the crossbar.

But the fourth arrived with 18 minutes left when Ramsey’s neat pass carved open Kosovo’s defence and Villa team-mate Archer despatched a low left-footed finish.

Krasniqi’s own goal after some calamitous defending from the hosts wrapped up victory with five minutes remaining.

