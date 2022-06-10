Home crowd the motivation for Dina Asher-Smith’s Birmingham bid in hectic summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home crowd the motivation for Dina Asher-Smith’s Birmingham bid in hectic summer

By Press Association
June 10 2022, 9.20pm
Dina Asher-Smith will race on home soil in Birmingham this summer (David Davies/PA)
Dina Asher-Smith will race on home soil in Birmingham this summer (David Davies/PA)

Competing in front of a home crowd is Dina Asher-Smith’s motivation to race at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham this summer.

The postponement of the World Championships in Oregon from last year because of coronavirus has made it a hectic schedule for British athletes, who also have the European Championships in Germany in August.

Asher-Smith’s priority is the World Championships and defending the 200 metres title she won in Doha in 2019, but the 26-year-old is relishing the chance to compete in all three events.

Dina Asher-Smith is looking forward to competing at Birmingham's Alexander Stadium this summer
Dina Asher-Smith is looking forward to competing at Birmingham's Alexander Stadium this summer (David Davies/PA).

She told the PA news agency: “I’m so excited for all three championships. Even talking about it all day now, I’m just genuinely excited to start this little rollercoaster.

“It’s what I’m peaking for, what I’m aiming for, it’s definitely the main focus of my season, to be as strong as possible throughout all three and I’m truly excited.”

Asher-Smith took Commonwealth bronze over 200m in Australia four years ago as well as gold in the 4x100m relay, while she won three gold medals at the last European Championships in 2018.

Dina Asher-Smith won 200m bronze at the 2018 Commonwealth Games
Dina Asher-Smith won 200m bronze at the 2018 Commonwealth Games (Mike Egerton/PA).

She set a best 200m time of the season so far at the Diamond League meeting in Rome on Thursday of 22.27 seconds in finishing third behind Shericka Jackson and Elaine Thompson-Herah.

Asher-Smith is particularly excited about competing at the redeveloped Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, saying: “We walked in and we were all like ‘Wow’.

“It almost feels like we’re in Switzerland. I think it is going to be a beautiful venue and an amazing championships.

“I’ve always been very transparent, the World Championships is my focus, and I think that’s probably not going to be a secret to anyone and it’s going to be the same thing for every single athlete that lines up in the Euros and the Commonwealth Games.

“But it does not take away from how important Commonwealth Games is because it’s at home, it’s in Birmingham, and I do want to be there, mainly for the crowd if I’m being completely frank.

“I want to be there and I know that loads of my friends are really excited to go and to see me perform at home. I love championships. I think it’s going to be exhausting and your emotions are going to be frazzled by the end of it but I think when you look back on it, it’s kind of once in a career.”

The World Championships run from July 15-24, with the Commonwealth Games starting on July 28 before the European Championships kick off on August 15.

