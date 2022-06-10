Stephen Kenny has no doubt he is the right man for Republic role

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Stephen Kenny has no doubt he is the right man for Republic role

By Press Association
June 10 2022, 11.02pm
Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny is convinced he remains the right man for the job (Niall Carson/PA)
Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny is convinced he remains the right man for the job (Niall Carson/PA)

Stephen Kenny remains adamant that he is the right man for the Republic of Ireland manager’s job.

Kenny has found himself under fire in recent days after back-to-back 1-0 defeats by Armenia and Ukraine which have left his side pointless in their new Nations League campaign, which continues with Saturday’s home game against Scotland.

Indeed, they have won only two of the 17 competitive games they have played under the former Dundalk boss, who had attempted to play a more progressive brand of football since his appointment in 2020.

Asked if, in the circumstances, he thought he was still the right man for the job, the 50-year-old replied: “Yes I do, absolutely, I do, yes. Without a shadow of a doubt.

“I’ve just a signed a new contract and I’m committed here until after the Euros. We’ve just lost two very, very narrow games that we are disappointed to lose.

“We are getting ready for the game tomorrow and we’re just fully focused on the game tomorrow.”

Asked further if he had made mistakes and learned from them during his tenure to date, he added: “I’ve learned a lot, yes, I have learned a lot.

“We’ve got an awful lot of potential in this squad, an awful lot of potential, we are looking to grow and get better and improve.”

Soccer – UEFA Cup – Second Qualifying Round – First Leg – Dunfermline Athletic v BK Haeken – East End Park
Stephen Kenny’s time at Dunfermline included a relegation (PA)

Saturday’s game will serve as a reminder of Kenny’s spell as Dunfermline manager, during which he guided the club to the 2007 Scottish FA Cup final, where they lost 1-0 to Celtic, but also suffered relegation from the Scottish Premiership the same season.

Kenny said: “When I took the job, I was 34 years of age. I was only there a week and we were 10 points adrift at the bottom. I took it on the basis of being five points at the bottom and we were 10. I think Dundee United won two games under Craig Levein at the time.

“We beat Rangers, Hearts, Hibs, and Partick Thistle. We took on all of Edinburgh and Glasgow to get to the final and lost a narrow game to Celtic.

“It was a great experience. I made mistakes. I definitely did. I learned a lot. That was part of my learning as a manager and it was a good experience.”

