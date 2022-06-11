On this day in 2009: Man Utd accept Real’s £80m offer for Cristiano Ronaldo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
On this day in 2009: Man Utd accept Real’s £80m offer for Cristiano Ronaldo

By Press Association
June 11 2022, 6.02am
Cristiano Ronaldo moved from Manchester United to Real Madrid for £80million in 2009 (Nick Potts/PA)
Manchester United confirmed they had accepted a world-record offer of £80million for Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid on this day in 2009.

The announcement had been expected as Real stated the previous night that they were in talks with the forward about a move to the Bernabeu.

Real’s offer came after club president Florentino Perez had already vowed to do “everything possible” to sign him, and United manager Sir Alex Ferguson did not attempt to talk Ronaldo round, knowing he had his heart set on a move.

Cristiano Ronaldo spent six years at Manchester United before moving to Real Madrid (Martin Rickett/PA)

A statement from United read: “Manchester United have received a world-record, unconditional offer of £80million for Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid.

“At the request of Cristiano – who has again expressed his desire to leave – and after discussion with the player’s representatives, United have agreed to give Real Madrid permission to talk to the player.

“Matters are expected to be concluded by 30 June. The club will not comment until further notice.”

After six years with United the move was completed on July 1, 2009 and Ronaldo would go on to spend nine seasons at the Bernabeu.

During his time at Real he won 16 trophies altogether, including four Champions League crowns and two LaLiga titles.

The Portugal international opted for a move to Juventus in 2018 and won two Serie A titles in Turin before making a shock return to Old Trafford last summer, 12 years after he originally left the club for Real.

