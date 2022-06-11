Castleford release Jacques O’Neill from contract ahead of Love Island appearance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Castleford release Jacques O’Neill from contract ahead of Love Island appearance

By Press Association
June 11 2022, 11.50am
Castleford Tigers’ Jacques O’Neill, left, has put his rugby league career on hold (Mike Egerton/PA)
Castleford Tigers’ Jacques O’Neill, left, has put his rugby league career on hold (Mike Egerton/PA)

Castleford Tigers hooker Jacques O’Neill has been released from his contract as he prepares to enter ITV’s reality show Love Island.

The Super League club have confirmed O’Neill’s release “to allow him to pursue another opportunity” and said they have first option to re-sign the 23-year-old if he wants to resume his rugby league career.

O’Neill took to his Instagram account to send a “something a little different” message.

A Tigers’ statement read: “Castleford Tigers can confirm that the club has agreed to release Jacques O’Neill from his contract to allow him to pursue another opportunity.

“The Tigers have the first option to sign O’Neill back next year should he wish to return to rugby league.

“Known for a fearless attitude on the field by Castleford supporters, the Cumbrian-born 23-year-old is a proud product of the Tigers’ youth system having come through both our scholarship and academy programmes before making his Super League debut.

“Castleford Tigers would like to wish Jacques well with his new opportunity and thank him for his efforts as a Tiger so far.”

Castleford’s media and marketing manager Tom Maguire tweeted: “Some boy about to enter a certain villa.”

It has been reported that O’Neill is the ex-partner of Gemma Owen, the daughter of former Liverpool striker Michael Owen, who is already a Love Island contestant.

O’Neill, who made his Super League debut for the Tigers in March 2019, had been hoping to regain a regular starting place after hamstring surgery before putting his playing career on hold.

