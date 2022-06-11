Andy Murray to play Lorenzo Sonego in first round at Queen’s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Andy Murray to play Lorenzo Sonego in first round at Queen’s

By Press Association
June 11 2022, 2.16pm
Former world number one Andy Murray is a four-time winner at Queen’s Club (Nigel French/PA)
Andy Murray will play Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego in the first round of the Cinch Championship at Queen’s, which starts on Monday.

The British number three will be bidding for his fifth tournament win as he continues his preparations for next month’s Wimbledon.

British number one Cameron Norrie, the third seed, takes on Bulgaria’s former Wimbledon semi-finalist Grigor Dimitrov and second-ranked Briton Dan Evans faces defending champion Matteo Berrettini.

Ryan Peniston, the British number seven, has been handed a tough opening-round draw as he plays top seed and French Open runner-up Casper Ruud.

British number five Liam Broady faces Croatia’s seventh seed Marin Cilic in his first-round match.

Three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka will play American Frances Tiafoe and Canada’s sixth seed Denis Shapovalov faces an other American, Tommy Paul.

The winner will pocket just over £340,000 and the runner-up close to £184,000 out of a total prize fund of £1.84million.

