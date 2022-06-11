Moeen Ali would ‘definitely’ play Test cricket for England in Pakistan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport

Moeen Ali would ‘definitely’ play Test cricket for England in Pakistan

By Press Association
June 11 2022, 4.40pm
Moeen Ali would relish a return to England’s Test line-up in Pakistan (Steven Paston/PA)
Moeen Ali would relish a return to England's Test line-up in Pakistan (Steven Paston/PA)

Moeen Ali has made it clear he would reverse his Test retirement to tour Pakistan later this year.

Moeen called time on his Test career last September after 64 caps over seven years, but revealed in an interview with the PA news agency and The Guardian earlier this month that “the door was open” to a U-turn.

This winter’s trip to Pakistan always seemed the most attractive option for the 34-year-old all-rounder, given his family’s links to the country and England’s likely need for additional spin bowling options, and he confirmed as much during a guest commentary stint on BBC’s Test Match Special.

“When, or if, (England head coach) Baz McCullum wants me, I’ll definitely play in Pakistan,” he said.

“I have played Pakistan Super League out there a few years ago but it’s not the same, to travel with an England side there having family background from that part of the world will be amazing. It would be a historic event because of England not touring there for so many years.

“I know the support and love you can get out there, they love cricket. It’s really something that’s very appealing for sure.”

Moeen made it clear that the appointment of McCullum, who made reaching out to both him and fellow spinner Adil Rashid one of his first priorities despite their absence from the red-ball set-up, was a decisive factor in changing his outlook.

“I find it very hard to say no to him. He scares me a little bit. We’re going to have a chat and see how it pans out,” he said.

“He is a very difficult person to say no to. I find that very, very hard. He is very convincing and to be honest I would love to play under him and Ben Stokes. They are both very aggressive and I think I would suit their cricket a bit more.

“At the time I said I was retired I felt like I was done. I felt really tired with cricket.”

