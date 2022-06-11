Andy Murray beats Nick Kyrgios to reach Boss Open final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Andy Murray beats Nick Kyrgios to reach Boss Open final

By Press Association
June 11 2022, 4.50pm Updated: June 11 2022, 10.46pm
Andy Murray on his way to victory over Australia’s Nick Kyrgios in Stuttgart (Tom Weller/AP).
Andy Murray beat Nick Kyrgios in straight sets to book his place in the final of the Boss Open in Stuttgart, although the match was overshadowed by allegations from the Australian of racist abuse from the crowd.

The Scot followed up his victory over top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas with a 7-6 (5) 6-2 triumph to reach his 70th career final.

The first set went with serve before Murray took it with his second set point of the tie-break. And he raced through the second, quickly opening up a 5-1 lead before sealing victory over combustible Kyrgios in just over an hour-and-a-half.

At one point the Australian was involved in a heated exchange with spectators.

After the match he wrote on Instagram: “When is this going to stop? Dealing with racial slurs from the crowd?

“I UNDERSTAND THAT MY BEHAVIOUR ISNT THE BEST ALL THE TIME – but ‘you little black sheep’ ‘shut up and play’ little comments like this are NOT ACCEPTABLE. When I retaliate to the crowd I get penalised. This is messed up.”

Nick Kyrgios
Nick Kyrgios alleged he received racial abuse from the crowd (Tom Weller/AP)

A day after seeing off Tsitsipas in the quarter-final, the first time he had beaten a top-five player since victory over Novak Djokovic in the ATP Finals in 2016, Murray continued to show his prowess on grass as builds up to Wimbledon.

And the Scot said he was proud of his effort against Kyrgios.

“It has been a long time since the last final [on grass],” he said, reported by atptour.com.

“A lot of ups and downs, but I kept going and kept working and finally managed to get to another one. I am proud of the effort I have put in.

“I was just a little more solid in the tie-break. I asked the questions.

“On these courts, when it is playing quick, the set often comes down to one or two points and I was a little more secure at the end of the first set.”

The British number three, currently ranked 68 in the world, will take on Italian world number 10 Matteo Berrettini in the final on Sunday.

Berrettini came through his semi-final 7-6 (7) 7-6 (5) against German Oscar Otte.

