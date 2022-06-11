Mark McCall praises resilient Saracens who defy flurry of yellow cards in win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mark McCall praises resilient Saracens who defy flurry of yellow cards in win

By Press Association
June 11 2022, 5.24pm Updated: June 11 2022, 5.36pm
Ben Earl celebrates scoring a try during the Gallagher Premiership play-off semi-final win over Harlequins (Mark Pain/PA)
Mark McCall insisted the loyalty that kept Saracens from falling apart during the salary cap scandal was evident as they claimed a place in the Gallagher Premiership final with a 34-17 victory over Harlequins.

Saracens showed remarkable resilience to topple the league champions in their play-off at Stone X Stadium despite the yellow cards shown to Elliot Daly, Billy Vunipola and Alex Lozowski in a brutal final quarter.

It means they will be present at Twickenham for the showpiece next weekend in their first season back in the top flight after being relegated for repeated salary cap breaches.

Saracens v Harlequins – Gallagher Premiership – Play Off – Semi Final – StoneX Stadium
Ben Earl was one of the stars of Saracens’ win with three tries (Mark Pain/PA)

“It’s been a tough two and half years and it was a problem of our own making,” McCall said.

“Mistakes were made, but 99 per cent of the people in the organisation weren’t responsible for what happened and that’s never talked about.

“Every one of them, staff and players, had a reason to leave and an excuse to go if they wanted, but none of them did. That level of loyalty probably saved the club to be honest.

“We saw out on the field against Harlequins where that loyalty comes from, that togetherness that exists. This is a special group of players and I couldn’t be prouder.”

Ben Earl scored three of Saracens’ five tries while Owen Farrell was in commanding form at fly-half as Quins lacked the firepower to break down a determined home defence.

“We played some good rugby and defended well when we had to. We spent the last 20 minutes with either 14 men or 13 men,” McCall said.

“To be down a man against an attack as good as Quins for that length of time is tough and showed the level of resolve, resilience and fight we have. We scrapped for everything and that’s the thing that always pleases us the most.”

Harlequins raced 12-3 ahead and then spent much of the final quarter attacking, but on this occasion they were unable to produce their customary fightback.

Saracens v Harlequins – Gallagher Premiership – Play Off – Semi Final – StoneX Stadium
Owen Farrell had a big part to play as Saracens overcame Harlequins to reach the final (Mark Pain/PA)

“Clearly we’re really gutted. We came in with high hopes and expectations of delivering a performance and getting to a final but clearly the scoreboard said no,” head coach Tabai Matson said.

“There were missed opportunities but I don’t want to bore you with them, I’d rather tip my hat to a very good team. We threw the kitchen sink at them and when they had 14 and 13 men they were courageous in their defence.

“We probably didn’t nail our stuff but you have to give them credit for delivering on the big occasion. When we reflect on this it’s going to be really key learnings when we sit on our beach towels with pebbles underneath it’s an opportunity missed.”

Matson said he had no objection to referee Luke Pearce issuing only yellow cards for the high tackles by Daly, Vunipola and Lozowski.

