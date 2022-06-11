England challenged to dig in as they bid to battle back against New Zealand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
England challenged to dig in as they bid to battle back against New Zealand

By Press Association
June 11 2022, 8.20pm Updated: June 11 2022, 8.24pm
Ollie Pope and Alex Lees guided England to 90 for one (Mike Egerton/PA).
Batting coach Marcus Trescothick has called for England to show the “hard work and discipline” needed to fight their corner in the second LV= Insurance Test against New Zealand.

After asking the Black Caps to bat first at Trent Bridge, England spent the first five sessions chasing leather as the tourists made a formidable first-innings score of 553.

Not only was that the most any Kiwi side has ever scored on these shores, it was also the third highest score England have conceded after sending their opponents in.

The hosts lost opener Zak Crawley in just the second over of the reply, but the worst fears of a top order collapse were not realised as Alex Lees and Ollie Pope were both dropped as England reached 90 for one at the close.

Daryl Mitchell, whose superb 190 had provided the spine of the New Zealand innings, shelled both batters at first slip and allowed England to build some foundations.

Lees will resume on a career-best 33, with Pope looking to build on a vibrant 51 not out.

Trescothick was impressed by their initial efforts but warned they have only scratched the surface of the task in front of them.

“It was a nice finish to the evening, but it’s just the start of some hard work. I’m fairly happy with where we are but there’s a bit to do,” he said.

“We’ve see both of these guys play well in county games and have some success here and there in international cricket, but this is a great of opportunity for them to get a big score. What we know is it takes a lot of hard work and discipline.

“There are still good balls being bowled out there, as we saw with Zak’s dismissal, so we’ve got to be patient and do the right things.”

Pope has flattered to deceive for the majority of his 25 games in the side, frequently failing to replicate his dominant displays for Surrey after taking the step up.

Ollie Pope on his way to an unbeaten half-century
Ollie Pope on his way to an unbeaten half-century (Mike Egerton/PA).

Had Mitchell, or wicketkeeper Tom Blundell, held him on 37 it would have gone down as another inconsequential attempt.

But his selection of searing cover drives offered a reminder of his quality.

“That’s what we see a lot from him in county games and, if we can draw that out and let him grow in this position, we know the player that’s in there,” said Trescothick.

“That’s why he is in the team and why we’ve pushed him up to three. We all appreciate he has the talent, so it’s about nurturing it and bringing it through to be the player he can be.”

Mitchell’s brilliant innings, his second ton in a row after another fine effort at Lord’s, had the sheen taken off slightly by his missed chances but he remained in optimistic mood.

“Anyone who has played the game of cricket has dropped a chance in their life, you just concentrate and try to take the next one,” he said.

“For me, it doesn’t matter how my day has been, it’s about the team, and 550 on the board looks pretty good. The boys created some good chances and if they keep asking questions outside off stump, that’s our chance to take 10 wickets.”

