Jonny May determined to enjoy final phase of rugby career following knee injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Jonny May determined to enjoy final phase of rugby career following knee injury

By Press Association
June 11 2022, 10.02pm
Jonny May missed England’s Six Nations campaign with a torn meniscus (Adam Davy/PA)
Jonny May missed England’s Six Nations campaign with a torn meniscus (Adam Davy/PA)

Jonny May enters the final phase of his career determined to enjoy every moment after a spell recovering from a knee injury sharpened his appetite for the game.

May missed England’s Six Nations campaign with a torn meniscus that was initially caused by a kick to the back of the leg by Gloucester team-mate Ruan Ackermann in early January.

Four months later and the electric 32-year-old wing is hoping to force his way back into Eddie Jones’ plans in time for Sunday’s fixture against the Barbarians and the subsequent tour to Australia.

Jonny May in action for England
Jonny May (pictured) is hoping to force his way back into Eddie Jones’ plans in time to face the Barbarians (Adam Davy/PA)

“I’m probably in the last quarter or so of my career now and the goal is to keep leaving no stone unturned, keep exploring, keep being curious and try and enjoy myself a bit more,” May said.

“You realise when you are injured that you feel sorry for yourself for playing 80 minutes every week sometimes because it is tough. All those things – be happier, enjoy it and rip in and be the best I can.

“There are always silver linings and opportunities when you are injured to have a rethink about things, re-evaluate, have a break and then to be grateful again.

“The bottom line is I’m as hungry as ever and as desperate as ever to just be a student of the game and constantly search for ways and little tweaks to get better. Just to be a happier person and a better rugby player.”

May’s movement was severely restricted for a month at a time when he and his partner Sophie had completed on a house, preventing him from providing any meaningful help on the move.

And unlike a previous significant knee injury, he found himself struggling with the pain.

“It probably was a bit harder than I thought it was going to be, different to other surgeries I’ve had,” he said.

“I’ve had an ACL before and that was not that painful but more, ‘come on, let’s get going again’. But this one felt like it was going well but it was just so painful for a long period of time.

“The reason I’m in good spirits now is because I wouldn’t have thought I’d be here six weeks ago. I was still bloody waking up, stairs were grumbly, and this and that.

“I was getting through my bits, running all right and hitting good scores, but it was still so sore so when you break that curve you start feeling a bit happier again because being in pain and chronic discomfort can get you down.

“I was watching games of rugby when standing on one leg thinking, ‘how the hell am I going to jump on this again let alone sprint around and step’?”

Meditation, documentaries and reading helped him through the rehabilitation process, but they were only brief distractions to the task in hand.

“I haven’t taken a day off since the injury. I’d rather be throwing the kitchen sink at it because that’s the only way out of it,” May said.

“I hate it so much and I’m so keen to get back and play as quickly as I can. I couldn’t have gone on holiday for a week – that would have been my idea of hell.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]