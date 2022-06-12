On this day in 2019: Chris Froome out of Tour de France after high-speed crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
On this day in 2019: Chris Froome out of Tour de France after high-speed crash

By Press Association
June 12 2022, 6.02am
Chris Froome is a four-time winner of the Tour de France (Adam Davy/PA)
Chris Froome sustained multiple fractures in a high-speed crash that ruled him out of the Tour de France, on this day in 2019.

Froome, 34 at the time, was airlifted to St Etienne University Hospital after fracturing his right femur, elbow and multiple ribs when hitting a wall at over 33mph during a training ride, while preparing for stage four of the Criterium du Dauphine.

The four-time Tour de France winner was eighth overall in the Criterium after three stages of the eight-day race, while his bid for a record-equalling fifth Tour de France the following month was ended.

Froome, pictured after sealing victory at the 2016 Tour de France, is Britain's most successful road cyclist
Froome claimed victory at the 2016 Tour de France (John Walton/PA)

Former Team Ineos boss David Brailsford said that the accident occurred when Froome took a hand off his handlebars to blow his nose during a practice ride on the Criterium’s 26.1km time-trial course in Roanne.

Froome announced on social media that he had returned to training in September 2019 and it was announced the following July that he would leave Team Ineos at the end of the season.

Ineos decided not to renew Froome’s contract and he joined Israel Start-Up Nation as their team leader in time for the start of the new season.

Froome competed at the 2021 Tour de France – but not as team leader – and, after being involved in another major crash on the opening stage, he finished the race in 133rd place.

He withdrew from the on-going Criterium du Dauphine this week after complaining of “feeling unwell” having finished stage six way down the rankings.

Froome is Britain’s most successful road cyclist after winning the Tour de France in 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2017.

