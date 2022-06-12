Max Verstappen wins Azerbaijan Grand Prix to extend his championship lead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Max Verstappen wins Azerbaijan Grand Prix to extend his championship lead

By Press Association
June 12 2022, 1.52pm Updated: June 12 2022, 2.16pm
Max Verstappen celebrates on the podium after winning the Azerbaijan Grand Prix (Sergei Grits/AP)
Max Verstappen extended his championship lead by racing to victory at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Sergio Perez took second to complete a commanding one-two finish for Red Bull after both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz failed to make it to the chequered flag with mechanical gremlins on a desperate afternoon for Ferrari in Baku.

Verstappen’s title advantage over Leclerc has increased from nine points to 34 following what could prove a pivotal race in this season’s championship battle.

Perez is now the closest challenger to Verstappen after leapfrogging Leclerc in the standings. The Mexican, who took a bonus point for the fastest lap, is 21 points adrift of his Red Bull team-mate.

George Russell finished behind the Red Bulls to claim his third podium in Mercedes colours, while team-mate Lewis Hamilton, who complained of back pain during the race, was fourth.

Leclerc delivered an impressive lap in qualifying to put his Ferrari at the front of the field only to lose out to Perez on the short stampede to the opening corner.

Perez soon moved two seconds clear of Leclerc, with Verstappen occupying the Monegasque’s mirrors. On lap nine, Sainz, who was in fourth place, parked his scarlet machine following a hydraulic failure.

The virtual safety car was deployed, and in came Leclerc for a change of rubber. He was stationary for five seconds with the front jack jammed underneath his car.

Despite the VSC, both Perez and Verstappen stayed out before the Red Bull drivers traded positions on lap 15.

Verstappen took the lead into the opening bend with Perez offering little resistance. “No fighting,” was the order from the Red Bull pit wall in a clear sign that Verstappen is the team’s number one man.

On lap 18, Verstappen stopped for new tyres, promoting Leclerc into the lead. But just two laps later, Leclerc’s race was over, and with it, possibly his championship dreams, too.

Leclerc’s Ferrari engine dramatically expired and in a plume of white smoke, the 24-year-old limped back to the pits. The pained expression on Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto’s face spoke volumes.

Leclerc was denied victory in Monaco a fortnight ago following Ferrari’s questionable strategy in the wet-dry race, and he was also forced to park his car in Spain last month with engine problems. He has now retired from two of the last three races.

With Perez offering no challenge, Verstappen cruised to the flag, claiming the fifth win of his championship defence.

Hamilton, the seven-time world champion, ended the day a staggering 71 seconds behind his former rival.

Mercedes are still battling with porpoising and the bouncing problems led to Hamilton complaining about back pain.

“Argh, my back is killing me, man,” he yelled with 22 laps still to run.

Nevertheless, it marked Hamilton’s best result since the opening grand prix in Bahrain, albeit another afternoon where he trailed Russell. Hamilton has finished behind Russell at every round since the first race.

Pierre Gasly took fifth for AlphaTauri, one place ahead of Aston Martin’s Sebastian Vettel. Fernando Alonso was seventh, with Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris eighth and ninth respectively for McLaren.

“Today we had incredible pace in the car and we looked after the tyres and chipped away with it,” said Verstappen.

“We are a tiny bit lucky with the retirement [of Leclerc] but overall I am pleased with how the balance of the car was.”

Russell said: “You have got to be there at the end to pick up the pieces.

“The cars are going through a torrid time with the bouncing and I am pleased to bring it home in third.”

Meanwhile, Hamilton was seen having trouble getting out of his Mercedes cockpit as he struggled with back pain.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff said over the radio: “Lewis we all know this is a bit of a s*** box to drive and sorry for the back. We will sort ourselves out.”

