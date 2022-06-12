Dan Evans wins Rothesay Open Nottingham with victory over Jordan Thompson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dan Evans wins Rothesay Open Nottingham with victory over Jordan Thompson

By Press Association
June 12 2022, 6.28pm
Dan Evans celebrates beating Jordan Thompson to win the title in Nottingham (Tim Goode/PA)
Dan Evans celebrates beating Jordan Thompson to win the title in Nottingham (Tim Goode/PA)

Dan Evans defeated Jordan Thompson to win the Rothesay Open Nottingham for the second time in three years.

The British number two dropped down to the second-tier Challenger Tour to begin his grass-court season and reaped the benefits by reclaiming the title he won in 2019.

Evans did not drop a set all week, finishing off his title run with a 6-4 6-4 victory against Australian Thompson, who won the Challenger title in Surbiton last week.

Evans will climb four places in the rankings on Monday from 35 to 31 and will hope to continue his strong form at the cinch Championships at Queen’s Club, where he takes on defending champion Matteo Berrettini in the first round.

Evans said in his on-court interview broadcast by BBC Sport: “It was a good match. Thommo’s had a great two weeks. It’s not easy playing a good friend. It was nice to see him in the final again. I couldn’t let him take back-to-backs. I’d hear too much about it. It’s a great week. I love it here.

“The quality of players here is always very high. It does make me feel very good to win. I’ve got a tough match next week and it’s time to go down to London and prepare.”

Dan Evans did not drop a set in Nottingham
Dan Evans did not drop a set in Nottingham (Tim Goode/PA)

Evans is one of seven British players in the main draw at Queen’s, with 22-year-old Paul Jubb producing one of the best results of his career by defeating Steve Johnson to qualify.

In the WTA Tour event in Nottingham, the title was taken by Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia, who defeated Alison Riske 6-4 1-6 6-3.

It was a first tour-level title for 26-year-old Haddad Maia, who knocked out top seed Maria Sakkari in the quarter-finals.

Johanna Konta (centre) poses for a photo with champion Beatriz Haddad Maia (left) and runner-up Alison Riske
Johanna Konta (centre) poses for a photo with champion Beatriz Haddad Maia (left) and runner-up Alison Riske (Tim Goode/PA)

The trophy, which is named after much-missed former British number one Elena Baltacha, was handed to Haddad Maia by last year’s champion Johanna Konta.

Konta, who retired from the sport at the end of last year, is expecting her first child.

