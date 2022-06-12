Wayne Rooney and Tyson Fury meet Ed Sheeran – Sunday’s sporting social By Press Association June 12 2022, 6.48pm Wayne Rooney enjoyed watching Ed Sheeran (Nigel French/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 12. Football Wayne Rooney met Ed Sheeran. Kai Havertz turned 23. Thank you all for your birthday messages ❤️ 22 was another year filled with memories and learnings! pic.twitter.com/eiT1OCzldx— Kai Havertz (@kaihavertz29) June 12, 2022 Richarlison celebrated. Depois do fut 🇧🇷🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/qEYba0l3Sr— Richarlison Andrade (@richarlison97) June 12, 2022 Sam Dingle is a Forest fan. Sam Dingle, he’s one of our own ❤️🌳🔴 #NFFC #PL https://t.co/72uHZUmGQB— Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) June 12, 2022 Cricket Ben Stokes passed the time! https://t.co/e9vXsLgSyN pic.twitter.com/OsdIiA1c4r— Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) June 12, 2022 Life’s a beach for Virat Kohli. 🌊☀️ pic.twitter.com/VBVvlIIvLh— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 12, 2022 KP was still away. By day and by night yesterday! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/HeEDVIw6El— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) June 12, 2022 Winners are grinners. T20 Champs 🏆🏆🏆 #lottiescominghome @VipersKSL 🧡🖤 pic.twitter.com/ugrtwZSg3B— Danielle Wyatt (@Danni_Wyatt) June 12, 2022 Boxing Daniel Dubois got the win. So proud of these two young men. What a performance from @DynamiteDubois controlled and disciplined and that short left hook to finish the fight was fabulous 🧨🧨. @McGuigans_Gym great job son 👊🏻👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/xxc9ScmfNW— Barry McGuigan (@ClonesCyclone) June 12, 2022 And just like that @DynamiteDubois phenomenal pic.twitter.com/VQTAS2ofd2— Lawrence Okolie (@Lawrence_tko) June 11, 2022 .@DynamiteDubois is a beast. Congrats champ https://t.co/6GKsbuddIc— Jake Paul (@jakepaul) June 11, 2022 Sheeran was a popular guy. GREAT HANGING OUT WITH Ed Sheeran in #manchester PROPER FELLA@parisfury1 pic.twitter.com/hP4NVTiWtY— TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) June 12, 2022 Formula One Another bad day at the office for Charles Leclerc. #Charles16 stopped for a PU issue. Our race is over.#AzerbaijanGP pic.twitter.com/7Q1gk4msym— Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) June 12, 2022 LAP 20/51Plumes of smoke coming out of Leclerc's carLooks like his engine has blown. He's out! 😖#AzerbaijanGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/Ub4ihbtV0m— Formula 1 (@F1) June 12, 2022 Leclerc manages to get his car back to the pitsThat's a double DNF for Ferrari 😖#AzerbaijanGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/I7se2tuTO3— Formula 1 (@F1) June 12, 2022 Fernando Alonso was setting records. NEW RECORD! 🏆@alo_oficial surpasses Michael Schumacher for having raced for the longest time since his F1 debut 👏#AzerbaijanGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/HtIC85yWaX— Formula 1 (@F1) June 12, 2022 MMA Conor McGregor was thirsty. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Brendon McCullum’s arrival and Man City celebrate – Thursday’s sporting social Tyson Fury and Liverpool celebrate big wins – Sunday’s sporting social