Sport

Jamie Overton claims three wickets as Surrey take charge against Somerset

By Press Association
June 12 2022, 7.44pm
Surrey’s Jamie Overton enjoyed his return to former club Somerset (Adam Davy/PA)
Jamie Overton made no concession to brotherly love on an explosive return to Taunton as Division One leaders Surrey bowled out Somerset for 180 on the opening day of their LV= Insurance County Championship match.

The tall pace bowler, facing his former club, claimed three wickets and also sent twin Craig and Josh Davey for concussion assessments by striking them on the helmet with short-pitched deliveries.

Craig Overton returned to continue his innings when Davey was ruled out for the rest of the match and replaced by Kasey Aldridge and top-scored with 29.

Dan Worrall finished with three for 28 and Gus Atkinson three for 40, with Rory Burns 35 not out as Surrey closed on 56 for one.

Second-placed Hampshire toiled at Southampton after Yorkshire posted 324 for five having elected to bat.

George Hill (131) and Harry Brook (76) put on 141 for the third wicket as the latter, released from England’s Test match to play, became the leading run scorer in the country by registering his ninth score over 50.

Gloucestershire recovered from a shaky start to finish the day 338 for seven in the battle of the bottom two against Kent.

Having been reduced to 46 for three New Zealander Glenn Phillips fought back with 125, assisted by Miles Hammond (66) and Oli Price, on his 21st birthday, chipping in with a career-best 48 not out.

Sam Hain’s high-class century kept Warwickshire afloat as Lancashire’s bowlers impressed on the opening day at Edgbaston.

Warwickshire's Sam Hain
Sam Hain’s century saved Warwickshire (Adam Davy/PA)

The home side were all out for 292 just before the close, with Hain the last to fall for 130.

Danny Lamb (three for 43), George Balderson (three for 68) and Lancashire debutant Will Williams (two for 42) did most of the damage with the ball.

Luke Hollman (48) and Ethan Bamber (37) helped Division Two leaders Middlesex to 251 all out on the opening day against Derbyshire at Chesterfield, having slipped to 171 for seven.

Championship debutant Toby Pettman took three for 40 with Anuj Dal claiming two for 13 with 11 maidens in his 15 overs, before Derbyshire moved to 28 without loss at stumps.

Sussex’s Oli Carter scored a maiden first-class hundred as the visitors posted 245 for seven against Glamorgan in Cardiff.

Carter came to the crease with his team in trouble at 29 for two and finished the day on 113no, with Tom Clark next-best with 55, as Andrew Salter conceded just 65 from 33 overs in the day.

Rachin Ravindra scored a career-best 178no on his Durham debut at home to Worcestershire.

The New Zealander, only signed for one match after Keegan Petersen’s premature departure, made an impression with his fourth century in first-class cricket as he became the first overseas player since Tom Latham to score a century on debut for the county.

He shared a mammoth second-wicket 230-run stand with Scott Borthwick (96), and added an unbeaten 104 with fellow debutant Jonathan Bushnell (61no) as the hosts reached stumps on 375 for three.

Centuries from Lewis Hill (104) and Colin Ackermann (116) enabled winless Leicestershire to enjoy their most productive opening day of the season so far at home to Nottinghamshire.

Put into bat the hosts closed on 340 for eight – their highest total of the campaign – as Hill shared a third-wicket partnership of 141 with Ackermann, both players becoming only the second and third players to score Leicestershire centuries this season.

