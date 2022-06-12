Brennan Johnson not feeling any pressure despite future of Welsh football tag

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Brennan Johnson not feeling any pressure despite future of Welsh football tag

By Press Association
June 12 2022, 10.32pm
Brennan Johnson has been described as the future of Welsh football by national team manager Robert Page (David Davies/PA)
Brennan Johnson has been described as the future of Welsh football by national team manager Robert Page (David Davies/PA)

Brennan Johnson says he feels no pressure after being described by Wales manager Robert Page as the “future of Welsh football”.

Page bestowed the tag on the 21-year-old Nottingham Forest forward before he scored his first international goal in Saturday’s 1-1 Nations League draw against Belgium.

Johnson has yet to establish himself as a regular starter in Page’s World Cup-bound team.

But, after a 19-goal season that helped hometown club Forest into the Premier League and breaking his Wales scoring duck, Johnson’s star is in the ascendancy ahead of the Qatar finals this November.

Asked about the label that Page put on him last month, Johnson said: “It’s not just me. There are loads of young players.

“Neco Williams has played loads of games already. Ethan Ampadu has loads of caps, and there’s Joe Rodon who is a little bit older, but still classed as a young player.

“There are loads of us who have all been on this journey together.

“So, it makes it a lot easier than if it was just one person having all the pressure on them.

“It’s great to be part of this up-and-coming squad and I can’t wait to keep playing with them.”

Johnson has hailed the “massive” influence that Wales captain Gareth Bale has had on him, particularly as they are both attackers with similar games.

He described the wait for his first Wales goal as “horrible”, his composed finish was originally flagged for offside but stood after a lengthy VAR check.

Wales v Ukraine – FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier – Play Off – Final – Cardiff City Stadium
Wales manager Robert Page says he is excited by the prospect of Brennan Johnson playing in the Premier League next season (David Davies/PA)

Johnson is expected to play his 64th game of the season against Holland in Rotterdam on Tuesday.

He will then have a short summer break before focusing on the Premier League and Wales’ first World Cup in 64 years.

Johnson said: “It still doesn’t feel real, especially when I think where I was at the start of the season. Coming back from League One (Lincoln loan spell), I definitely didn’t expect all this.

“The last couple of weeks have been unbelievable for me, especially being in this camp.

“Qualifying for the World Cup has been an incredible achievement. Just getting my first goal just tops it all.

“For everyone – whether they are playing in the Premier League or the Championship, or abroad – playing against the best players brings out the best in you.

“That’s the level where everyone wants to be, especially for me, playing in the Premier League next season.

“That’s where most of these players play. So I’m going to have to get used to playing against good defenders and playing against really good teams.”

Chris Mepham, meanwhile, has described the lift Wales received from his Bournemouth team-mate David Brooks being in the dressing room ahead of the World Cup play-off final victory over Ukraine.

AFC Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest – Sky Bet Championship – Vitality Stadium
David Brooks joined the Wales camp for the World Cup play-off final game against Ukraine after undergoing cancer treatment (John Walton/PA)

Brooks was diagnosed with stage two Hodgkin lymphoma in October, but the 24-year-old said last month he had received the all clear after treatment.

Mepham said: “It was massive. I kept messaging him to see if he was coming to camp.

“He lifts the place with his story and what he has gone through. It really does put things into perspective.

“It certainly did that. As a team it’s amazing that we can give him something like that to look forward to.

“I think it’s a realistic aim for him to have in his head to get back for the World Cup. Hopefully he can showcase himself at that level again.”

