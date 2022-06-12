World XI beat England on penalties to win Unicef’s Soccer Aid

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

England lost a penalty shoot-out at the London Stadium as the World XI won Unicef’s Soccer Aid match for the fourth successive year.

The game, which raised an estimated £15million for the charity, finished in a 2-2 draw in normal time before a side captained by eight-time Olympic sprint champion Usain Bolt prevailed 4-1 on spot-kicks.

👏 Lee Mack’s penalty seals victory for the World XI 🌍 You can keep donating until July 29th 💙 https://t.co/CAWcxd26zI pic.twitter.com/WaIXgZfx9S — Soccer Aid (@socceraid) June 12, 2022

Former Portland Pirates midfielder turned TikTok star Noah Beck put the World XI in front from the spot before television personality and former Crawley player Mark Wright’s penalty levelled things up and then singer Tom Grennan gave England the lead.

Television presenter and former Love Island star Kem Cetinay scored a late equaliser to take the match to a shoot out, with comedian Lee Mack scoring the winning penalty.