On This Day in 2013: David Warner handed ban after altercation with Joe Root

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

On This Day in 2013: David Warner handed ban after altercation with Joe Root

By Press Association
June 13 2022, 6.02am
David Warner looks away from England’s Joe Root during the third Ashes Test at Old Trafford in 2013 (Nick Potts/PA)
David Warner looks away from England’s Joe Root during the third Ashes Test at Old Trafford in 2013 (Nick Potts/PA)

David Warner received a suspension by Cricket Australia on this day in 2013 for his part in an altercation with England rival Joe Root.

The opening batter was given a £7,000 fine and essentially handed a one-month ban for an incident at the Walkabout Bar in Birmingham.

Warner and Root’s clash occurred in the early hours of June 9, the day after England had got the better of Australia in an ICC Champions Trophy match.

Cricket – ICC Champions Trophy – Group A – Australia v New Zealand – Edgbaston
David Warner carried drinks for the rest of the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy (Rui Vieira/PA)

A one-sided Group A fixture at Edgbaston went the way of tournament hosts England and with the Ashes on the horizon later in the summer, tempers boiled over during a late-night drinking session.

Australian players were in the Walkabout Bar close to their hotel when – according to Warner – Root, Stuart Broad and Steven Finn turned up and entered the roped-off area for the Aussie group.

With Root wearing a green and gold Australia wig like beard, Warner took offence and a scuffle broke out between the pair with other players required to get involved to break up the incident.

Cricket Australia later handed Warner a hefty fine. He did say sorry at a press conference days later and exchanged texts with Root, who accepted his apology, but Warner was banned until the first Ashes Test on July 10.

It meant Warner missed the rest of the ICC Champions Trophy in addition to two warm-up matches for the red-ball series.

Root was exonerated of any blame by the England and Wales Cricket Board, who stated the then-vice captain was “in no way responsible for, nor retaliated to, the attack.”

Warner later said in an interview ahead of the 2015 Ashes he felt Root’s placement of the wig had been racial insensitive, but conceded: “I just think in today’s society you shouldn’t be fooling around with that kind of stuff.

“And he probably didn’t mean anything by it at all but I probably let my aggression and alcohol take over.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]