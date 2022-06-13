Under-fire Ian Baraclough urges patience with Northern Ireland rebuild

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Under-fire Ian Baraclough urges patience with Northern Ireland rebuild

By Press Association
June 13 2022, 10.02am
Ian Baraclough remains under pressure after Northern Ireland’s draw with Cyprus (Niall Carson/PA)
Under-pressure Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough has said his bosses at the Irish FA understand the rebuilding phase his squad are in and believes they will give him time to see it through.

For a second match running Baraclough heard chants from Northern Ireland fans calling on him to go before his side rallied from 2-0 down to snatch a stoppage-time equaliser in Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Cyprus.

Although the result could have been worse, a second draw in eight days against a Cypriot side they were expected to beat handily was not what Baraclough needed to stem the tide of criticism which ramped up with Thursday’s 3-2 defeat in Kosovo, where fans chanted ‘Cheerio’ after full-time.

Northern Ireland fans were unhappy with the defeat in Kosovo
But though frustration has spilled over on the terraces, IFA chief executive Patrick Nelson used his programme notes on Sunday to talk of “a squad in transition”, pointing to Baraclough’s “track record of bringing young players into the squad”.

Asked if the IFA were behind what he was doing, Baraclough said: “We have a strategy that is going to develop this nation and make us stronger in the next few years.

“How do you do that if you don’t give these young players the experience? You won’t find out about them, and I think we have found out some really positive stuff in the last fortnight.”

Baraclough, who has a contract through to Euro 2024, did not help himself with a bold assertion two weeks ago that Northern Ireland were targeting 12 points from four fixtures this month, only to deliver two as their winless record in the Nations League continued.

  • P14
  • W 0
  • D 4
  • L 10

He set that goal despite knowing he was without a string of regular first-teamers – Stuart Dallas, Craig Cathcart and Josh Magennis among them – and relying on untested teenagers like Shea Charles and Brodie Spencer.

Baraclough said: “If I had turned round at the start and said that I am aiming for three points out of these 12, you’d have gone, ‘Is this man crazy?’. Of course you are targeting four wins, but I knew what we were coming up against in Kosovo and Greece.

“I expected to beat Cyprus when we are at our full strength, yes, but going into these games and knowing that we were going in with untried and untested players…

“You don’t know what you are going to get, especially when they haven’t met each other before coming on the camp, and you have lads introducing each other not even sure who each other was.”

Northern Ireland fell 2-0 down at home to Cyprus
Baraclough has an unwanted record of only three wins in 20 competitive matches in charge, although the existence of the Nations League means managers do not get many friendlies in which to test ideas.

The 51-year-old always had a tough act to follow coming after Michael O’Neill – who had a difficult first two years himself – and hopes to get the time needed to convince fans he can deliver.

“For a few years now the fans have been used to success,” he said. “There is going to be frustration because that is not what they have been used to, but they also had a settled side of pretty senior players who have gone on to achieve something pretty amazing in 2016.

“The year after we just fall short of reaching a World Cup in a play-off and two years after that we just fall short of getting to a Euros. So these fans have been treated pretty well with what they have seen and now it is a rebuilding period.”

