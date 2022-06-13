Michael Duff set to leave Cheltenham amid interest from other clubs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Manager Michael Duff is to leave Cheltenham to “pursue a new opportunity”, the Sky Bet League One club have announced.

Duff is reportedly set to take over at Barnsley having also attracted interest from Blackpool.

The 44-year-old former Cheltenham, Burnley and Northern Ireland defender has been in charge at the Gloucestershire club since 2018.

A statement read: “After nearly four years as manager of Cheltenham Town, Michael Duff has today informed the board of directors that he wishes to depart the club to pursue a new opportunity.

“Since the end of the season the club has received two approaches from other clubs for permission to speak to Michael and one of them has now offered him the position of manager.”

Duff led Cheltenham to promotion from League Two in 2021 having missed out in the play-offs the previous season.

He then led them to a 15th-placed finish in League One in the season just concluded, the highest position in the club’s history.

Chairman David Bloxham told the club’s website, ctfc.com: “Obviously it’s a disappointing day for Cheltenham Town as Michael has done such a tremendous job for us but he leaves with our very best wishes for the future.

“Michael made it clear to us that it was a very difficult decision for him. We did all we could to try and keep him at the club but ultimately this new opportunity is one that he feels it right for him at this stage of his career.

“As an ambitious young manager, we completely respect his decision. The search for a new manager will begin immediately.”

Barnsley, who were relegated from the Championship, are looking for a new manager after parting company with Poya Asbaghi.